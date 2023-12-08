CM Punk to be attacked by top tag team on WWE SmackDown? Chances of it happening explored

Friday Night SmackDown has started preparations for the grand return of CM Punk to the blue brand after nearly a decade. He is expected to address the crowd and deliver a promo on the show.

However, The Second City Saint might be interrupted by a top tag team on SmackDown tonight, as Austin Theory and Grayson Waller could confront Punk during his promo.

The superstars have established themselves as a notorious duo on the blue brand. Therefore, there's a good possibility that they could confront the Straight Edge Superstar and attack him to ruin his homecoming.

If it happens, CM Punk will likely stand tall, as he is currently riding on the edge of a lightning bolt. While the prospect of him getting physical on the show is relatively low, Kevin Owens could come to his aid.

WWE could plan this angle on the show tonight to mark Punk's SmackDown return in grand fashion. Moreover, sharing a moment with The Second City Saint could accentuate Austin Theory and Grayson Waller's careers.

WWE might have other things in store for CM Punk on SmackDown

WWE has advertised several things for tonight's episode of SmackDown, which will also be a special edition of Tribute to the Troops. Moreover, Punk's return to the show has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

There's a possibility that this could be his one-time appearance on the blue brand, as he is expected to be part of WWE RAW. Therefore, WWE will seemingly look to make the most of it.

The Second City Saint could briefly confront Paul Heyman on the show, as the two have a history. It could sow the seeds for a potential match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

The 45-year-old could also be confronted by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis on the show tonight. The latter might look to offer Punk a lucrative SmackDown contract to trounce Adam Pearce.

WWE might also plan to insert Randy Orton in a segment with CM Punk. The two superstars shared a good relationship and did not get to meet each other after their returns at Survivor Series.

