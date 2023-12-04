4 hints that CM Punk will be signed to WWE RAW

CM Punk is one of the hottest commodities in the pro wrestling industry as of now. The Straight Edge Superstar has returned to WWE, and has been riding on the edge of a lightning bolt.

Although he is currently a free agent in WWE, he will eventually have to be a part of a specific brand. Monday Night RAW looks to be his home going forward in the Stamford-based promotion.

There are many reasons why WWE might keep the Second City Saint on the red brand. Let's take a look at four hints that CM Punk will be part of WWE RAW.

#4. To feud with Seth Rollins

Even in the past, when CM Punk was not a part of WWE, Seth Rollins had teased his return implicitly many times. He even expressed his disdain for Punk on his WWE homecoming, as he seemingly has a real-life animosity with him.

In the episode of RAW after Survivor Series, The Visionary publicly stated that he despises the 45-year-old and called him a hypocrite. This is a major hint that the Punk will be a part of the red brand to herald a feud with Rollins.

The two superstars are destined to cross paths now that The Straight Edge Superstar has finally returned. WrestleMania 40 looks to be the hallowed ground where they would lock horns.

Therefore, Punk will have to be part of Monday Night RAW to possibly build up his feud with The Visionary. This will reportedly be the first feud between The Second City Saint in WWE after nearly a decade.

#3. Compensation for the Randy Orton trade

One of the major things that suggests that CM Punk will be a part of WWE RAW is Randy Orton moving to SmaackDown. The blue brand has acquired one of the biggest stars in WWE history.

Therefore, in order to have a superstar of similar star power, Monday Night RAW will possibly lock CM Punk to its brand. This will compensate for Orton's trade to SmackDown and level the score.

Both RAW and SmackDown could benefit from this move, as they would have two top-caliber superstars on their respective brands. The Viper's move to the blue brand will possibly lock Punk with the red brand.

#2. Roman Reigns-CM Punk feud not happening right away

CM Punk is destined to come across the kingdom of The Tribal Chief at some point, as WWE reportedly has plans for a feud between The Straight Edge Superstar and Roman Reigns.

However, as per Dave Meltzer, the two superstars will not cross paths at this point, as WWE will supposedly take adequate time. Therefore, it's quite unlikely that Punk will be part of SmackDown at this point.

Expand Tweet

It drops a major hint that The Second City Saint will be part of Monday Night RAW going forward. WWE will seemingly build him into the red brand before making him cross paths with Roman Reigns.

#1. Monday Night RAW lagging behind Friday Night SmackDown

Over the last few years, Friday Night SmackDown has dominated Monday Night RAW in terms of numbers. RAW, which is known to be WWE's flagship show, has lagged behind on many instances.

While SmackDown has mostly drawn over 2 million viewership consistently, RAW has failed to touch the 2 million mark. Therefore, WWE will look to revive the glory of its flagship show.

Hence, CM Punk will seemingly be part of WWE RAW going forward, as his addition will revitalize the red brand. It will once again give the fans a reason to tune into Monday Night RAW.