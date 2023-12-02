When will CM Punk feud with Roman Reigns in WWE? Exploring potential PLE

CM Punk is currently riding on the edge of a lightning bolt, as he is arguably the hottest topic in WWE as of late. Punk is getting a legendary status treatment from the Stamford-based promotion.

The Straight Edge Superstar is destined to come across one of WWE's biggest stars, Roman Reigns, at some point. This is a blockbuster feud that will inevitably happen at some point in the company.

WWE will reportedly take adequate time before steering to the Punk vs. Reigns feud. It is expected to be a gigantic feud in sports entertainment, considering the star power of both superstars.

Their storyline is unlikely to occur around The Showcase of the Immortals next year, as Cody Rhodes is the name that is rumored to share the center stage with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Punk vs. Reigns feud could possibly catch steam in early 2025, which is expected to culminate at WrestleMania 41. There is a long way to go, and WWE will be able to build CM Punk by then.

The Second City Saint could feud with all the prominent stars on the WWE roster before making his way to the kingdom of The Tribal Chief.

Who could CM Punk face at WrestleMania 40?

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE television, wrestling fans have been in a frenzy. They have started speculating on many dream matches for WrestleMania 40, including WWE's top stars.

This will be the first WrestleMania the Second City Saint has been a part of in a decade. Therefore, the WWE Universe is on the edge of their seats to discover who could be his opponent at The Show of Shows.

A blockbuster feud that is seemingly shaping up for CM Punk is with one of WWE's biggest stars, Seth Rollins. The Visionary could be the one to lock horns with the Straight Edge Superstar at WrestleMania 40.

It looks like the seeds for this potential match have already been sown. Seth Rollins has a real-life animosity for CM Punk and has disparaged him in many interviews.

The former also threw a tirade at the Second City Saint upon his WWE return at Survivor Series. Following the most recent episode of RAW, Rollins publicly stated that he does not like Punk at all.

Therefore, it looks like WWE has been heading towards a potential feud between the two superstars. WrestleMania 40 looks like the perfect stage for these two juggernauts to clash against each other.

