CM Punk brings chaos, Huge title change: 5 surprises that can happen on WWE RAW after Fastlane

WWE delivered an action-packed show at Fastlane 2023 this weekend, where only one championship match ended with a title change. All eyes are now set on a promising, highly anticipated edition of RAW this week.

From massive returns to new feuds and controversial break-ups, a lot can transpire on the red brand this week. Here, we look at the five biggest surprises that can unfold on WWE RAW after Fastlane. So, without further ado, let's begin

#1. Damian Priest cashes in his Money in the Bank contract

Damian Priest and Finn Balor lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the opening match of Fastlane. He hoped to get another gold in the Premium Live Event's final match, where Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Priest was desperate to leave Fastlane with one championship and thought the Last Man Standing bout would be a good opportunity. However, Rhea Ripley stopped him from cashing in his contract, stating that he was not at his best after a brutal bout earlier at night.

The Judgment Day could now come together to help Damian Priest cash in his contract against Seth Rollins on RAW this week.

#2. CM Punk returns to WWE

Edge's move to AEW and Jade Cargill's arrival in WWE has led fans to anticipate CM Punk's potential return to the promotion. Punk parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion on a sour note, but both parties have seemingly admitted that it would be a good move for the business.

Top superstars in WWE, like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, have previously stated that they are willing to work with CM Punk if it's needed despite their personal opinion of him. Triple H could pull off one of the biggest swerves by having CM Punk quietly return on WWE RAW after Fastlane.

#3. Jade Cargill attacks Rhea Ripley on RAW

WWE has left no stone unturned in presenting Jade Cargill as one of the most formidable superstars in the women's division. The creative team could strike the iron when it's hot by having her confront Rhea Ripley on the red brand.

If an attack and a potential title feud with Rhea Ripley is too much, the creative team might have Cargill make her presence known in another match booked for the show. A few brutal exchanges later, Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley are set to lock horns in the red brand this week.

Cargill could lay an attack on both to make a statement upon arrival. However, she may still cross paths with Rhea Ripley to tease a rivalry in the future.

#4. Randy Orton returns

The backstage reports have long claimed that Orton has recovered from his injury and is gearing up for his return. The Viper has been away from the ring for more than a year. Fans are desperate to welcome him back on the RAW roster if he can compete in the in-ring competition.

It is worth noting that Cody Rhodes seemingly teased Randy Orton's return by subtly mimicking The Viper in his title match at Fastlane. Now that Riddle is no longer with WWE, Orton is expected to return as a singles superstar, and he might be back to his heel self.

#5 The Judgment Day implodes

As mentioned earlier, Rhea Ripley stopped Damian Priest from cashing in his MITB contract for the World Heavyweight Championship at Fastlane. But that isn't the only thing that upset the Archer of Infamous.

He lost the tag team championships because JD McDonagh accidentally hit him in the knee with the MITB briefcase. Priest has never liked JD and could outright attack on RAW this week.

This may lead to Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley diring back at Priest, causing The Judgment Day's implosion. However, Ripley recently took command as the leader of the group and will look to keep the top heels in the stable at all costs. Additionally, she may work on convincing Jey Uso to a rematch following the recent flirtatious moment between them at Fastlane.

