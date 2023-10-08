Jey Uso praised for "Ucey Rizz" after Rhea Ripley flirts with him at WWE Fastlane 2023

The internet cannot get over the memorable moment from WWE Fastlane 2023 that saw Rhea Ripley flirt with Jey Uso.

Jey Uso teamed up with Cody Rhodes to challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Fastlane. The babyface duo dominated the bout against The Judgment Day members when Rhea Ripley walked out alongside Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik tried to attack Jey at ringside, but the latter dodged and hit the NXT North American Champion with a Superkick. He then turned around to face Rhea Ripley, who uncharacteristically did not attack Jey.

The former Bloodline member's admiration for the Women's World Champion is not hidden. Fans believe Jey's interest in Mami almost cost him the title match.

The Nightmare started flirting with Main Event Jey while the latter made his way back to the ring. However, the brief interaction with Rhea Ripley kept Uso distracted for a while. The tension between both superstars had the entire arena erupting with pop before the match continued.

Fans hailed both superstars for their "rizz," with several noting that Jey Uso was "ready to fold." Here's what social media had to say about the moment between Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso at Fastlane 2023:

A colossal mistake ultimately helped Cody Rhodes pin Finn Balor to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships for his team. This will be Jey Uso's second reign as the tag champion on both RAW and SmackDown.

Jey Uso continues to impress Rhea Ripley in WWE

Jey Uso has not shied away from showing his appreciation for Rhea Ripley on RAW. His interactions with the Women's World Champion have also irked Dominik Mysterio. Interestingly, he now also has a championship to show off on Monday Night RAW.

The newly crowned Undisputed Tag Team Champions are expected to extend their feud with The Judgment Day to set the stage for Survivor Series next month. Considering her vested interest in The Judgment Day's success, it will be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley could factor in Jey Uso's championship reign.

