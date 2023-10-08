"These dudes were HIGH" - Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are "LEGENDARY" for being "drunk" at WWE Fastlane press conference, according to fans

WWE Superstars Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes defeated The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Fastlane, but it was their antics during the press conference that stole the show.

An extended rivalry between the two top babyfaces and the most dominant heel stable on RAW ended with Balor and Priest losing the Tag Team Championships at Fastlane 2023.

The American Nightmare and Jey Uso overcame all obstacles thrown in their way, including the moment when Rhea Ripley flirted with the former Bloodline member at ringside. The newly crowned champions were hilarious in their post-show press conference, where they both appeared drunk.

From punctuating each other's sentences with "Yeet!" to bursting into laughter in response to random questions, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso could barely keep it together. A fan on Twitter made a compilation of their best moments from the press conference, and the video instantly went viral.

WWE fans flooded the comments, hailing the new Tag Team Champions as "LEGENDARY," crediting them for being an instant hit. Additionally, the press conference got the fans invested more in their title reign.

Here's what the fans had to say about Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso being drunk in the post-Fastlane press conference:

WWE fans enjoyed watching "drunk" Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in Fastlane Press Conference

Cody Rhodes seemingly teases Randy Orton's return at Fastlane 2023

The American Nightmare and Jey Uso's Tag Title bout against The Judgment Day members opened the show at Fastlane 2023. The match saw several memorable spots, including one in which he seemingly mimicked WWE legend Randy Orton. Cody menacingly banged his hands on the mat before launching a vicious attack on Balor, imitating Randy Orton's signature taunt before his RKO.

The aforementioned spot had the fans in the arena clapping in a rhythm to rally behind The American Nightmare. In the end, a huge mistake by JD McDonagh cost The Judgment Day their titles, leaving Cody and Jey to script glory at Fastlane.

What are your thoughts on the new Undisputed Tag Team Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.