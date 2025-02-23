CM Punk to call out The Rock and send an ultimatum ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber? Potential angle explored

If there's one superstar who is confidently heading into Elimination Chamber, it is CM Punk. He is determined to win the Men's Chamber Match and face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, this week on RAW, The Second City Saint may call out The Rock and make a bold declaration.

The Final Boss made a shocking return on WWE SmackDown last week. He went right after Rhodes, reigniting a new chapter in their story. Since then, speculation has been floating that Rock could challenge Cody at The Show of Shows. Well, if that actually happens, it's going be a major concern for Punk and all the participants of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Who can forget the 2013 moment when The Rock returned around the WrestleMania season and crushed CM Punk's dreams of headlining The Show of Shows? Well, many believe the 46-year-old will suffer the same fate this year. So, Punk might send an ultimatum to The Rock on RAW, asking the latter not to come between him and his WrestleMania 41 match against Cody Rhodes.

The Best in the World has every reason to be angry as he would not like to end up in the same position as 2013. During his promo on RAW, CM Punk could send an alarming message to The Final Boss, warning the latter not to mess up with him. Punk might also vow to make The Rock pay if he tried to get in his way of headlining this year's WrestleMania.

While The Second City Saint can make these claims, considering that he is the favorite to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match, this is nothing but speculation at this point.

CM Punk to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match?

Elimination Chamber 2025 is going to be quite unpredictable. Several top contenders like John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest and Logan Paul will compete in the contest. Will CM Punk be able to overcome the odds and emerge victorious?

The chances of it happening are quite good. Currently, Cena and Punk are two of the huge favorites to win the Men's Chamber Match. A lot of fans believe that The Cenation Leader will emerge victorious in Toronto. The belief got stronger, especially after his shocking loss at the Men's Royal Rumble.

However, Triple H may avoid such a predictable outcome. His era is known for unpredictability. In a stunning twist, CM Punk may win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and go on to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, WWE can plan a different path for John Cena.

Punk and Rhodes were also involved in a heated segment on RAW last month. Their promo was well received by the fans. Therefore, WWE can capitalize on that segment if The Second City Saint walks out of Toronto as the winner.

