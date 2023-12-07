CM Punk to compete in his first WWE match in a decade against 47-year-old superstar? Exploring the possibility

Ever since his return to WWE, CM Punk has been the talk of the town, with many wondering who could be his first opponent. It looks like he could compete against a former World Champion in his first WWE match in a decade.

The name in question is none other than Bobby Lashley. The speculations about Punk's feud with Lashley arose in the wake of the latter's recent comments during an interview with Wrestling News.

The 47-year-old spoke about the return of The Straight Edge Superstar and mentioned that he never got the opportunity to know him personally. Bobby Lashley recalled the time when CM Punk was in the UFC.

Speaking about it, The All-Might revealed that he put his money on Punk twice in his MMA fights. Lashley humorously stated that The Second City Saint owed him money as he lost both bets.

Since then, fans have been speculating whether this could lead to a match between the two superstars in a WWE ring now that Punk has finally returned home.

Exploring the possibility of CM Punk facing Bobby Lashley in his first feud

There has been a flurry of speculation about who The Straight Edge Superstar would battle in his first feud in WWE since returning. It looks like WWE has already structured the layout long ago.

The possibility of Bobby Lashley facing CM Punk in his first feud is quite low, as the company seemingly has different plans. Seth Rollins is expected to be the first opponent of The Second City Saint.

WWE has seemingly started sowing the seeds of this blockbuster match, which could culminate at WrestleMania 40. This is a match the WWE Universe has been craving for a long time.

Bobby Lashley, on the other hand, is currently involved in consolidating his new faction with the Street Profits. He is expected to work in the tag team division of SmackDown for now.

Therefore, The All Mighty facing CM Punk at this moment sounds implausible as both superstars have been trading in different directions. Moreover, it might not make sense from the storyline's perspective either.

