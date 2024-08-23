CM Punk destined to win Strap Match against Drew McIntyre at Bash in Berlin? Exploring the possibility 

At WWE Bash in Berlin, CM Punk will face archrival Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match. This contest between the two is a rematch from SummerSlam 2024, where Drew McIntyre registered a win over The Best in the World with Seth Rollins as the Special Guest Referee.

Hence, the rematch in the capital of Germany will be extremely important for Punk to win. While many would believe his chances of winning are not good since he lost the first time, there is a possibility Punk is destined to win the match. There are two reasons behind it and one is experience.

While CM Punk has more wrestling experience than Drew McIntyre in general, he also has the experience of winning a strap match. In 2009, Punk defeated late wrestling legend Umaga in a Samoan Strap match at Extreme Rules. McIntyre, on the other hand, also wrestled in a Strap Match.

However, unlike Punk, McIntyre lost to Karrion Kross at Extreme Rules in 2022. Apart from this, another reason why CM Punk could win this match is because Punk winning would set up a rubber match, which could take place at Bad Blood in October. The Bad Blood PLE perfectly captures the essence of their rivalry.

Wrestling veteran says CM Punk is back where he belongs

CM Punk is considered one of the best professional wrestlers to ever exist by many. During his time in WWE and AEW, Punk managed to captivate audiences with great promos and matches. Recently, a wrestling veteran said Punk is back where he belongs, at the top.

The veteran in question is Paul Heyman. During an interview with Sam Roberts at Fanatics Fest NYC, Heyman had a lot of praise for his former client. He said:

"No, it's destiny, really. CM Punk is back where he belongs, and that's on top of WWE. CM Punk, the struggle is real, and he is a rebel. To this day, he's a rebel, but the rebel would never reach the top; the rebel will never get his due on his own merit, if he doesn't go through pure, blatant, bloody hell, and that hell could not only be in WWE; he had to go through hell elsewhere as well."

He added:

"And everybody had to see it, and hear about it, and know about it, and sit there and go, 'My god, will somebody please, for one time, give this talented man the platform that he deserves? It's been over 20 years now that he's been on the national stage and still doesn't get a chance to demonstrate his greatness." (From 39:30 to 40:43)

While Paul Heyman is currently with Roman Reigns and is involved in The Bloodline's story, it will be interesting to see if he reunites with Punk in the near future. Together, Punk and Heyman achieved a lot of success.

