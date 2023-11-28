CM Punk to drop a pipebomb on Tony Khan on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk's WWE homecoming at Survivor Series 2023 has created shockwaves in the pro wrestling industry. Especially the way it culminated, taking into consideration his controversial AEW release, has been quite fascinating.

The 45-year-old was fired from the Jacksonville-based promotion on September 2 after what transpired at All In. While announcing his release, Tony Khan made some controversial allegations about the Second City Saint.

However, Punk has been quiet since then and has never replied to those contentious statements. Now that he has found his new home, fans have been wondering if he will finally address his past situation.

WWE officially announced Punk's appearance on tonight's Monday Night Raw. Fans have been speculating that the 45-year-old would drop a pipebomb against Tony Khan on RAW in response to his allegations.

However, CM Punk mentioning the AEW President on WWE television is quite unlikely. While speaking with XYZ, Tony Khan revealed that he cannot speak about Punk as he is legally bound.

Therefore, the Second City Saint might also be tied to the same thread, which might not allow him to namedrop AEW or Tony Khan.

What did Tony Khan say about CM Punk exactly?

There's no doubt that CM Punk is one of the most controversial names in the world of sports entertainment. He was released by AEW earlier this year after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

Following the controversial release, both parties walked down their different paths. The pro wrestling industry felt a shockwave when the Best In The World finally made his return to WWE at Survivor Series.

Tony Khan was asked about CM Punk's AEW release and his recent WWE return in an interview with BBC West Midlands. In response, the AEW President said that he could not talk about the 45-year-old.

Khan added that he is legally not allowed to speak about the situation. Moreover, he added that it was also not the right time or place to touch on such a topic. The AEW CEO highlighted that he did not dodge the question.

"Can't talk about that, nor do I think its the time or the place . I appreciate you asking and I'm very excited about AEW All In at Wembley stadium. Not to dodge or duck your question. It's just something I can't legally talk about," Tony Khan said.

It will be interesting to see whether CM Punk makes any implicit references to AEW or Tony Khan in his promo tonight on Monday Night RAW.

