Earlier today, WWE officially announced that both CM Punk and Randy Orton will appear on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, which is set to take place in Nashville, TN.

So, with CM Punk appearing on the red brand after almost a decade, let's discuss five things he could do on WWE RAW following his earth-shaking return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

#5. CM Punk might open RAW with his signature sit-down promo

One of the potential things the Best in the World might do is deliver his signature style promo on RAW by sitting on the mat in the middle of the ring. In the past, Punk has had numerous instances where he cut historic promos while seated, including his infamous pipe bomb.

Additionally, when he made his first promo in All Elite Wrestling, he followed the same style.

Therefore, it's highly likely that Punk might do the same on the upcoming edition of the red brand, where he might discuss his next plans in the Stamford-based promotion following his sensational return at Survivor Series.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura might confront the Best in the World

Another possible scenario that might unfold could involve a confrontation between CM Punk and Shinsuke Nakamura. The reason behind this possibility arises from Nakamura's vignettes and cryptic promos, where he kept calling out a star to face him, which fans believe might be CM Punk.

Now that The Second City Saint is back in WWE, it's likely that the King of Strong Style might confront him, confirming that Punk is the one whom Shinsuke has been calling out for the past few weeks.

This confrontation could set up the potential first feud for Punk after a wait of nine long years.

#3. Punk might be involved in a segment with Triple H

As CM Punk's return is already a massive deal for WWE, there's a possibility to heighten the anticipation: Triple H might himself appear on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. The Game might welcome the Best in the World back to the company after his long-awaited return.

Both Punk and The Game have been involved in numerous historic segments in the company. Therefore, another segment involving these two will surely evoke nostalgic feelings among the fans.

#2. CM Punk might announce his entry in next year's Royal Rumble match

As WWE's next premium live event is Royal Rumble 2024, another potential scenario that might involve CM Punk could see him announcing himself as the first entrant in next year's traditional 30-man Royal Rumble match.

Punk could showcase his intent to headline WrestleMania and express his desire to kickstart his journey by winning the Royal Rumble match next year.

The announcement of Punk as a Royal Rumble entrant could be a perfect start to the road to Royal Rumble 2024.

#1. Punk might have a heated confrontation with Seth Rollins

Not only has Punk's return become the talk of the town, but off-air clips featuring the frustration and anger of Seth Rollins have also captured the internet's attention following Survivor Series 2023. Many fans believe that this might be the genuine frustration of the Visionary, especially considering the personal grudges the two stars already had with each other.

However, according to recent reports, everything involving the World Heavyweight Champion was planned and part of the angle.

So, if these reports are true, a confrontation between Punk and Rollins seems to be imminent on the upcoming RAW.

