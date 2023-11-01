CM Punk hint again on Monday Night RAW: How did WWE reference him this time?

Everything that has been happening lately on WWE programming hints at CM Punk's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. WWE has been constantly referencing him on its weekly shows, the most recent being on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins delivered a passionate promo this week to fuel up his feud with Drew McIntyre ahead of Crown Jewel. During the segment, he emphasized a line, saying, "Go cry me a river" twice.

It was the exact same phrase Jack Perry uttered at AEW All In on August 27, which led to the altercation that got CM Punk fired. Therefore, this was seemingly a major tease at Punk's potential homecoming in WWE.

However, the teases did not stop there, as Becky Lynch also had an interview backstage where he referenced one of Punk's old segments. During the promo, Lynch said, "I'm the catalyst for change."

This is the line that Triple H used during his famous exchange with the Chicago-born wrestler in 2011. In the segment, Hunter criticized him because Punk often calls himself the catalyst for change.

Moreover, Shinsuke Nakamura's promo this week on RAW seems to have been a clear reference to The Second City Saint. This is because the entire promo was the quintessential lyrics of CM Punk's theme, "Cult of Personality."

Expand Tweet

Possibility of CM Punk returning at Survivor Series 2023

This year, Survivor Series will emanate from Chicago's Allstate Arena, which happens to be the hometown of The Best In The World. As a result, this makes it the perfect stage for Punk's potential WWE return.

While Survivor Series will be the ideal place for the former AEW star to make his triumphant return, it might not happen at the November 4 spectacle. WWE might already have plans for Survivor Series 2023.

Therefore, the company could possibly hold up his potential return until Royal Rumble next year. Till then, the company is expected to drop teases about the 45-year-old, leaving fans on tenterhooks.

Although there have been conflicting reports lately about his WWE return, the rumors and speculations show that CM Punk's homecoming is seemingly inevitable and might happen next year.

Therefore, the possibility of The Second City Saint making his potential return to Survivor Series this year is apparently quite low.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here