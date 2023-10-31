WWE fans are convinced CM Punk was called out on RAW

CM Punk has been discussed as one of the top stars who could return to WWE at Survivor Series. The star parted ways with AEW after multiple incidents backstage, and since then, there has been speculation that he may head to his former promotion. Now, fans are convinced that Punk was called out during WWE RAW.

Over the last few weeks, there have been multiple references to Punk on WWE programming. Starting with Nakamura using the Go to Sleep, Punk's finisher, or even his promos being referenced by the likes of Seth Rollins. With that being said, will he be arriving in WWE soon?

Fans are sure the answer is yes. After Nakamura's promo, a fan took to Twitter to say he was clearly calling out Punk.

Expand Tweet

In the comments, many fans agreed as well, now thinking that Punk may show up sooner rather than later.

WWE fans are sure CM Punk is coming back

Nakamura currently does not have an overarching feud. It remains to be seen if he has been referring to Punk, and if so, if the two will meet at Survivor Series in front of the rabid Chicago crowd.

Do you think Shinsuke Nakamura was referring to CM Punk? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here