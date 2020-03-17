CM Punk hints that he feels bad for Edge following major WrestleMania 36 announcement

Edge is set to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36.

The show has been relocated from Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center.

CM Punk and Edge

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk recently posted a tweet reacting to WrestleMania 36 being relocated to the WWE Performance Center from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Punk took a shot at Roman Reigns in the process and deemed the decision as being a good thing. He stated that the move will make sure that Reigns won't get booed and fans won't chant Punk's name.

One fan chimed in and said that he feels bad for WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. The WWE veteran will take on Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania, in what would be his first singles match in 9 years. The fan seemed upset at the fact that Edge's big return match at WrestleMania would be taking place at the Performance Center and not a stadium filled with thousands of fans.

Punk responded to the fan and indicated that he feels bad for Edge as well. Check out the tweet below:

Oooooo. Yeah that for sure sucks. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020

Edge retired from active competition immediately after retaining the World title against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 27, due to a neck injury. Edge made his shocking return at the 2020 Royal Rumble and almost won the entire thing. He soon got into a feud with fellow veteran Orton, and the two Superstars are all set to collide at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.