CM Punk to have an impromptu match against five-time WWE champion at Backlash 2025 today? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Backlash 2025 is just hours away, and one major question remains—will CM Punk step into the ring in a surprise match tonight? While he isn’t officially booked for the premium live event, fans are buzzing over the possibility of The Best in the World confronting his current rivals, leading to a showdown with a five-time WWE Champion.

The animosity between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has only grown more intense following WrestleMania 41. This week on RAW, The Straight Edge Superstar made a shocking appearance and cost Rollins from winning the World Heavyweight Championship by attacking him with a steel chair.

Jey Uso retained the title as a result. This came after months of back-and-forth, including a showdown on RAW’s Netflix debut and a wild twist at WrestleMania 41, where Paul Heyman betrayed Punk and Roman Reigns.

With this being the first PLE following WrestleMania, there’s a strong chance WWE will pull off a last-minute surprise. One scenario could see Punk invading the show, calling out Heyman’s new faction, and issuing a bold challenge. If this happens, Rollins could respond by sending Bron Breakker to silence The Second City Saint—possibly leading to an intense, chaotic fight.

Even if the bout doesn’t end with a winner, a no-contest result would still be enough to push this heated rivalry to its next chapter. Backlash may just live up to its name—especially if CM Punk gets his hands dirty tonight.

As of now, this will all just speculation, and fans have to wait and see if Punk's show up at Backlash tonight at St. Louis

Wrestling veteran says Jey Uso should have been replaced by CM Punk on RAW

CM Punk made a major impact on RAW this week. He attacked Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker during his main event match with Jey Uso. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes WWE dropped the ball by not using Punk earlier in the show.

According to Russo on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the company should have opened the show with Punk confronting Paul Heyman instead of Jey Uso. He argued that WWE's creative direction felt "backwards," especially since babyfaces like The Second City Saint and Roman Reigns lost at WrestleMania and should be the ones demanding payback, not being sidelined.

Check out the video from 4:17 onwards.

Russo emphasized that after the heels got the upper hand at WrestleMania, it only made sense for Punk to come out strong, calling out Heyman and turning the tables. Instead, the show saw The Wiseman verbally tearing down Jey Uso, leaving the babyfaces looking weak.

Despite that, Punk’s attack on Rollins helped Jey Uso retain his World Heavyweight Championship, setting the stage for possible retaliation from The Visionary and Bron Breakker in the weeks ahead.

