CM Punk leading WWE charts on music platform despite being in AEW? Unique record he currently holds

CM Punk is arguably the most controversial figure in the world of pro wrestling and often remains in the headlines. Punk's career gained prominence during his run with WWE, and he became widely popular in the industry. The Chicago star is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling and has been one of the hottest talents since his return.

Despite being in AEW, CM Punk still occupies the top spot in a WWE list. His first WWE theme song, "This Fire Burns," is the most-played song on WWE's Top Songs on Spotify. It has surpassed some of the company's most iconic theme songs and is resting at the top of its category. Triple H's theme, "The Game," currently sits in second place.

"This Fire Burns" has over 79 million streams on the platform, with around 43 thousand daily plays. It was produced by prominent American metalcore band Killswitch Engage and is etched in the hearts of fans. Needless to say, Punk's popularity has been unparalleled, regardless of his presence in any promotion.

His second theme song, "Cult of Personality," is also one of the most iconic and beloved songs among wrestling fans. CM Punk's craze does not seem to be stopping anytime soon, as he is still one of the hottest acts currently going in pro wrestling.

Exploring the possibility of CM Punk's return to WWE

CM Punk's career has always revolved around controversy, which also made him one of the most reviled stars in pro wrestling. His dissension with WWE led him to quit pro wrestling in 2014. However, with the passage of time, the barriers of acrimony started to fade away between the two parties.

A few months ago, CM Punk was reported to have visited Triple H and other backstage officials during a WWE show in Chicago. It was also rumored that The Best In The World had a brief conversation with the WWE CCO, which was reportedly well received by WWE officials. This may indicate that the two parties are on good terms, and the prospect of a return in the near future cannot be ruled out.

However, Punk is currently signed with AEW under a three-year contract. There have been various speculations that the Second City Saint can make his return to WWE once his contract expires with the Jacksonville-based promotion. With Punk's improving relationship with WWE, the prospect of this happening is not as grim as it once was.

However, if that happens, it will break the internet and create a rumbling in the pro wrestling world. His return would receive one of the loudest pops in history and would be etched in the hearts of fans.

