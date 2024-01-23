CM Punk and major name to recreate iconic moment from 34 years ago at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk's return to WWE has opened up several possibilities for the promotion in terms of storylines. While The Best in the World is tipped to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, there are other superstars he could face as well. In fact, Punk could recreate an iconic wrestling moment with a RAW Superstar.

The superstar in question is Cody Rhodes. On the latest edition of RAW, Punk and Rhodes shared the ring. While their interaction started on a bright note, things quickly went south and the duo had a fierce face-off. At the upcoming Royal Rumble, Punk and Rhodes will clash once again.

This is where they could create an iconic moment from 34 years ago. The iconic moment in question is the face-off between Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior. At the 1990 Royal Rumble, Hogan and Warrior had an iconic face-off during the Rumble match which is remembered to date.

Similarly, at the upcoming Royal Rumble, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes could do the same. After their face-off on RAW's latest edition, fans are keen on seeing the two clash. It will be interesting to see what happens at the premium live event.

WWE veteran says he does not care if CM Punk wins the Royal Rumble

Before Survivor Series: WarGames, Cody Rhodes was the favorite to win the Royal Rumble. However, when CM Punk returned at the Premium Live Event, it led to many believing that Punk would win the upcoming Rumble. This has led to massive debate among fans of Rhodes and Punk.

While the two fanbases continue to argue about the potential winner, a WWE veteran recently mentioned that he does not care who wins the Royal Rumble. During an appearance on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"I gotta be honest with you, man. I am talking about [it] from a casual fan point of view now. There are just so many things going on and it can go so many different ways. I gotta be honest with you, it’s like, I don’t care. If Cody Rhodes wins, then Cody gets another shot against Roman Reigns, and Cody wins the Rumble two years in a row. And if CM Punk wins, then do you really think with all the time, effort, and money spent on Roman Reigns, they gonna roll the dice with CM Punk this quickly and put the belt on him?"

He further added:

"Now Rollins is hurt, and he’s out of the equation. It just seems like it’s all over the place, and I just don’t care about anything." [From 47:53 onwards]

While Russo said he does not care, several fans are interested in knowing who wins the 30-man competition. Even though the likes of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are favorites, there are outside contenders like Gunther and Drew McIntyre who could emerge as surprise winners.

