CM Punk to make his pro wrestling return on Saturday? Analyzing why it may not happen in WWE! 

Despite his absence from in-ring competition, CM Punk remains a hot topic among fans, with widespread anticipation for his potential return at Survivor Series 2023. The event is set to take place on the upcoming Saturday in Chicago, significantly increasing the likelihood of Punk making an unexpected appearance in his hometown.

However, even if Punk doesn't make his return to WWE at Survivor Series, the Best in the World could still make a pro wrestling comeback on the upcoming Saturday, possibly in AEW. This speculation is fueled by the recent announcement from All Elite Wrestling that Rampage and Collision will both air on Saturday, going head-to-head with Survivor Series for three hours.

This decision has led fans to believe that Tony Khan might have significant plans for his shows, potentially providing strong competition against one of WWE's top five Premium Live Events.

One potential scenario could see Punk returning to AEW, revealing himself behind the mystery identity of the Devil Mask man. If this scenario materializes, it will generate significant buzz among fans and could aid AEW in competing against the highly anticipated Survivor Series WarGames show.

The upcoming Saturday evening promises to be filled with excitement and speculation, especially regarding whether CM Punk will make a return on that day.

Is Shinsuke Nakamura calling out CM Punk with his cryptic promos?

In recent weeks, Shinsuke Nakamura has been involved in cryptic promos and vignettes, leading many fans to believe that WWE might be hinting at the potential return of CM Punk to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speculation has grown that The Second City Saint could make a surprise return at Survivor Series and potentially confront the King of Strong Style.

However, recent reports indicate that the current status of Punk's return to WWE is uncertain, as there have been no ongoing talks regarding this highly anticipated comeback.

Interestingly, backstage sources reveal that no one is certain whom Nakamura is addressing in his promos each week if it's not the former AEW star. This uncertainty about the Nakamura storyline surely fuels further speculation and curiosity among fans about the potential surprises that might unfold.

Currently, WWE has not announced any specific segment or open challenge for Shinsuke Nakamura at the Survivor Series PLE. It will be interesting to see how the mystery story of Nakamura will continue to unfold in the upcoming weeks and who will eventually stop him from these callouts.