CM Punk to make his WWE return amid Roman Reigns' absence? Analyzing the possibility

With the ongoing teases on the main roster, it looks like CM Punk's WWE return is rather inevitable. Survivor Series 2023 is emanating from Chicago's Allstate Arena, and the speculation of his return has been buzzing all over the internet.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Roman Reigns could be missing the upcoming Survivor Series this year. It is one of WWE's major premium live events and Reigns' absence could be a big hit for the company.

Therefore, WWE might look to fill his void with a superstar of his caliber, who can match his star power. A name that can rightfully fill Roman's shoes, and deliver a moment that can create shockwaves, is CM Punk and his eventual, yet shocking, WWE return after all the surrounding drama.

With Survivor Series taking place in his hometown, The Second City Saint's comeback at the spectacular event looks quite possible. Moreover, his return at Allstate Arena will arguably receive the loudest reaction in WWE.

This could be CM Punk's perfect homecoming, as WWE could capitalize on Roman Reigns' absence from the November 25 PLE at the same time. Furthermore, the 45-year-old's return won't be overshadowed by Reigns' main event antics either.

Although recent reports seem to indicate that WWE is not considering bringing Punk back, the possibility of his return cannot be ruled out, as things could change anytime under Triple H's regime. Hunter has been quite receptive to bringing superstars back to the promotion.

WWE has been taking decisions that are best for business, and it's possible that they would look to fill Roman Reigns' void by bringing CM Punk to Survivor Series. It will attract eyeballs, which in turn will be beneficial for the company overall.

Is CM Punk keeping his potential WWE return confidential?

WWE has seemingly been dropping subtle teases on its weekly shows that implicitly hint at the homecoming of The Second City Saint. Despite the teases, it looks like both parties have been trying to conceal the inevitable.

CM Punk was recently asked a few questions about his WWE return and his appearance at Survivor Series during an interview with 670 The Score. However, the former AEW superstar dodged those hard-hitting questions smartly.

Speaking about his appearance at Chicago's event, Punk sarcastically said that the tickets have already been sold out, managing to escape the interviewer's actual intent behind that question.

Moreover, responding to his potential WWE return, the 45-year-old said that he is currently enjoying his time off. He stated that he is spending time with his family, taking care of his dog, Larry, who is currently injured.

CM Punk did not touch on the topic of his WWE return throughout the interview, leaving those questions unanswered. It looks like The Second City Saint is keeping his potential WWE return confidential.

