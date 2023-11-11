CM Punk to make his WWE return soon? 56-year-old legend gives his honest take on him

With one of WWE's biggest events returning in Chicago, rumors of CM Punk's potential WWE return are currently in a molten hot state. This has been the buzzing topic in the pro wrestling industry lately.

WWE legend Kane (a.k.a. Glenn Jacobs) was recently asked about his thoughts on the Second City Saint. While speaking to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Kane said that Punk's return will depend on WWE's business decision.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the return of the 45-year-old will depend on whether WWE envisions it as a great business decision. Kane stayed neutral about it and said that at the end of the day, it's all about what's best.

"That's a business decision. I always wish everyone the best. And you know again.. In the end, it's gonna to be what everyone thinks is best for business, right?" Kane said.

The WWE legend had sanguine thoughts on the return of CM Punk and believes that controversies won't be a factor if the company eventually benefits from it from a business perspective.

Why should CM Punk return at Survivor Series?

CM Punk is one of the most controversial names in the world of pro wrestling. His 2014 WWE exit, the backstage brawl at the 2022 AEW media scrum and the altercation at AEW All In 2023 are prime examples of it.

Despite being a controversial figure, he remains one of the most buzzing topics in the wrestling community. While some fans have been wanting to see him return to WWE, a wide section of wrestling enthusiasts also despise him for his antics.

Hence, there is a slight possibility that his potential WWE return could receive negative reactions from fans in the arena. It could be a major concern for the Stamford-based promotion now that it's a part of Endeavor.

Therefore, the best thing WWE could do to tackle this premonition is to make his much-anticipated return at Survivor Series this year. It is because the spectacular event will emanate from Allstate Arena in Chicago.

With it being CM Punk's home, he will likely receive thunderous reactions from the WWE Universe. The crown in the arena is likely to go berserk as soon as "Cult of Personality" echoes the entire Allstate Arena.

Therefore if he does return, the Second City Saint should return at Suvivor Series this year. This could turn out to be the best decision for WWE to elevate a potential CM Punk run in the Stamford-based promotion.

