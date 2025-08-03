CM Punk may have faced the consequences of his past actions at WWE SummerSlam

CM Punk returned to WWE with two goals, one of which was to win the world title. He finally accomplished that at SummerSlam Night One when he defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, his celebrations were short-lived, as Punk lost the coveted title just a few minutes after winning it. Well, that may not be just a loss but rather his karmic retribution.His past actions may have started to catch up to him. Back at WrestleMania XL, The Best in the World cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship. Moments after The Scottish Warrior won the coveted title by defeating Seth Rollins, CM Punk attacked him, allowing Damian Priest to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on the newly crowned champion.Now, two years later, Punk suffered the same fate at SummerSlam 2025. Minutes after he won the gold by defeating Gunther, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. The Visionary put an end to the 46-year-old's moment of glory by pinning him and capturing the coveted title at The Biggest Party of The Summer.CM Punk got robbed in the same way he got one over Drew McIntyre at his big moment two years ago. It looks like the WWE veteran found himself in the cycle of retribution, with his past actions coming back to haunt him. Just like Punk never let McIntyre have the world title around his waist, Seth Rollins also never let him have the big gold ever since the latter returned.This was perhaps an echo of The Second City Saint's own past, serving as a reminder that his actions had long-lasting repercussions. Whatever CM Punk did to Drew McIntyre came back to him in a full circle. His notorious acts were a catalyst that reverberated through the years, creating a ripple effect that culminated in his downfall at SummerSlam 2025.CM Punk to resume his feud with Seth Rollins after SummerSlam?The events at SummerSlam have added a whole new layer to the rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. The Visionary pulled off the 'Ruse of the Century' only to screw his bitter rival at The Bigger Party of the Summer. It looks like Punk would now resume his rivalry with Rollins on RAW.There is a strong possibility that the 46-year-old could be blazing with rage. He could call out The Visionary on the upcoming episode of the red brand. However, WWE might not do a singles feud between the two stars right away, as the company can explore several aspects in this feud.CM Punk might have to deal with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed before he gets to Seth Rollins. This could lead to a series of singles matches or tag team matches in the coming months. It could set the stage for the next big clash between Rollins and Punk at a major premium live event.It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks. Regardless of what happens, this rivalry has once again become the focal point in WWE and could lead to exciting things.