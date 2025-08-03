How long did CM Punk's World Heavyweight Championship run last at WWE SummerSlam?

WWE has successfully wrapped up the first night of SummerSlam, and it was not a night to remember for CM Punk. After a grueling battle with Gunther, The Best in the World captured the World Heavyweight Championship. However, his celebrations didn't last long, as a ghost from his past, Seth Rollins, made a shocking return and scre*ed him.The Visionary cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the newly crowned champion to capture the coveted title. The entire crowd at MetLife Stadium erupted into a frenzy, as it was left stunned and electrified by the sudden twist. CM Punk's World Heavyweight Championship reign lasted only five minutes and ten seconds at SummerSlam.It was the first time in twelve years that The Second City Saint had captured a world title in WWE. However, his dreams were shattered into a million pieces last night at SummerSlam, thanks to his archnemesis. Seth Rollins had previously vowed never to let the 46-year-old have the world title in WWE, and he fulfilled that prophecy once again.The Architect pulled off another Heist of the Century exactly ten years after his first Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31. The shocking turn of events at SummerSlam 2025 Night One has once again reignited the rivalry between Punk and Rollins, adding a whole new layer to it this time.Did CM Punk's World Heavyweight Championship reign last longer than that of Drew McIntyre?The World Heavyweight Championship has had numerous champions, of whom Drew McIntyre is one. The Scottish Warrior captured the coveted title at WrestleMania 40 by defeating Seth Rollins, but lost it in just a few minutes due to Damian Priest's cash-in. McIntyre is often trolled for his short title reign.Interestingly, it was CM Punk who cost him the title, and now The Best in the World has suffered the same fate. His championship run was, in fact, shorter than that of Drew McIntyre. While Punk's title reign ended in five minutes and ten seconds, McIntyre's championship reign lasted five minutes and forty-six seconds.The man who trolled The Scottish Warrior for his title run ended up in that very position. With that, CM Punk added an undesirable accolade to his name. He became the superstar to have the shortest World Heavyweight Championship run since the title debuted in 2023.It will be interesting to see how things shape up after SummerSlam and how Punk reacts after suffering the tragic fate.