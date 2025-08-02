CM Punk may have subtly confirmed the outcome of his WWE SummerSlam match vs. Gunther, and it's the right one

At SummerSlam, the first night's main event will see CM Punk set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Within two weeks, Punk and Gunther have already built up an engaging and captivating story with a highly anticipated match; and as The Second City Saint has said, he is glad that this match is not some one-sided, petty, and personal issue but strictly business.

Speaking of business, the brief feud, which may have been a result of Seth Rollins' untimely injury, has been good business, and the CM Punk vs. Gunther match is expected to be so too, with fans potentially on the verge of a March of the Year contender. Behind the scenes, The Voice of the Voiceless and The Ring General are known to be cordial at the very least and have healthy professional respect for one another, too.

With Punk already having hinted that SummerSlam probably won't be the last time he and Gunther wrestle during the Kickoff show yesterday, he may have given away a few things: that the feud is set to continue past the PLE, and that the title, therefore, may not be changing hands at the show.

CM Punk has all the crowd support he needs heading into his World Heavyweight Championship match

CM Punk is mega-over with the crowd and has unanimous support in his quest for a world title this time as he squares off against the World Heavyweight Champion. When one looks at the feud and sees a two-week build, the animosity with Gunther, however, is not what has mobilised fan support.

That has been over two decades of a relationship built with wrestling fans, which, as a testament to Punk's greatness, is something some fans and even wrestlers have been known to take a bit too personally. We are talking about a man who, with a single promo ahead of Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, turned a legitimately hostile international crowd to his side against John Cena, who was appearing in a country that loves nostalgia, for the last time. That statement itself is almost unbelievable.

The fan support and goodwill he enjoys, especially as pertains to a potential World Title win, is also the cause of his 10-year hiatus from WWE, his quest for a singles title in WWE since 2013, and all the goodwill he has built up over his phenomenal return in 2023. Yes, an argument needs to be made regarding striking when the iron is hot and how Punk needs to become the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam. However, precisely because he is CM Punk, there is so much more that can be done. This quest can be as big as "finish the story."

CM Punk vs Gunther as a dynamic and Punk's quest for a World Championship have way too much potential to end at SummerSlam

Simply put, with an extended feud that spans a few more months, The Voice of the Voiceless and The Ring General can craft a layered story that may just turn out to be the best feud of the year. They can do that also because they have the ability, chemistry, and experience to back it up in the ring. WWE hasn't even scratched the surface yet when it comes to CM Punk and Gunther.

The blueprint of the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre feud is not something that necessarily needs to be replicated, but it is the basic wrestling psychological nuances present in that feud, that universally apply to main event underdog babyface/dominant heel feuds, that could present and manifest themselves into something magical as CM Punk and Gunther go at it for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Regardless of whether the end-goal would be Punk going on a lengthy run as World Heavyweight Championship, perhaps till WrestleMania, drop the title back to Gunther (with the "how" of that equation setting up his Road to WrestleMania), or a Seth Rollins cash-in at some point in the near future, the Gunther-Punk feud could be about a classic underdog story as much as a classic dominant heel as much as incredible PLE main event matches as much as carrying the RAW brand through the rest of the year.

CM Punk vs Gunther is THE FEUD Monday nights need

With Seth Rollins seemingly out with a shoot injury and Roman Reigns on his part-time schedule, there aren't a host of challengers for either Punk or Gunther who are bona fide main event superstars and present the interest and potential that these two men do. Let us look at the options: Bron Breakker, for all he has already done, is not there yet, though he will be getting there in due time. Jey Uso and Gunther have gone to war enough already.

Sami Zayn is widely expected to be positioned for world title contention with a historic Royal Rumble win and potential WrestleMania moment, but in the meantime, only LA Knight appears to be a possible challenger. While CM Punk and Gunther go at it for the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE can continue to elevate Bron Breakker, chart out future paths for Sami Zayn and LA Knight, figure out how Roman Reigns figures into the product going forward, and of course, bide time ahead of Seth Rollins' return.

Meanwhile, CM Punk and Gunther, with the chemistry they have and the unique yet throwback dynamic they present, could aim to craft something sensational for fans over the next few months.

For all the reasons explored in this article and the simple fact that the potential we have here is too much to be cut short, CM Punk and Gunther's feud must go on past SummerSlam, and as much as fans want The Voice of the Voiceless to win the World Heavyweight Championship, he must, one way or another, fail at SummerSlam.

