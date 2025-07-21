CM Punk to be officially removed from WWE SummerSlam due to two superstars? Exploring Monday Night RAW possibility 

CM Punk is set to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. The Second City Saint earned his opportunity by winning a Gauntlet Match on last week's RAW. While Punk may be ecstatic after getting another shot at capturing a world title, two major stars might look to put an end to The Best in the World's championship aspirations on this week's RAW.Although CM Punk won the Gauntlet Match last week, the star that stole the show was Bron Breakker. The Dog of WWE had an impressive outing, consecutively pinning three top WWE Superstars: Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.Therefore, under the belief that he should be the one challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, a frustrated Bron Breakker may take out CM Punk on this week's RAW with some help from his stablemate, Bronson Reed.Such a move would surely please Seth Rollins, as The Visionary has vowed to stop CM Punk from ever becoming world champion in the Stamford-based promotion. And while Rollins is currently sidelined with an injury, the rest of his faction could step up to ensure Punk stays far away from championship gold.The heel duo may do that on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW by launching a brutal beatdown on CM Punk, leaving him incapacitated. This may put a question mark over The Second City Saint's availability for The Biggest Party of The Summer. Using this as an opportunity, Bron Breakker could ask Adam Pearce to announce him as Punk's replacement for SummerSlam.While some may expect Roman Reigns to save CM Punk from the villainous faction like he did last week, it may not happen again. The OTC1 only intervened last week to save his cousin Jey Uso and exact revenge on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This was evident when, after the chaos had settled down, Reigns only helped Jey get up, leaving Punk on the mat.Therefore, Punk may be left alone to suffer the wrath of Breakker and Reed, which could potentially put him on the shelf. That said, it is just speculation for now.CM Punk opens up about facing Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlamIn a recent interview with TV Insider, CM Punk shared his thoughts on challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Punk praised his SummerSlam opponent and claimed The Ring General was one of the best wrestlers in the world.&quot;It’s exciting. A tremendous opportunity for me to get to work against arguably the best guy in the business right now. Wrestling is very subjective. It’s easy to say, 'This is my favorite.' Other people may like something else or a different style. I think Gunther can do it all... There is a wealth of talent there. I’m looking forward to putting on a show with the guy. I really don’t know what else to say. I don’t have anything bad to say about him. I think he is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and I know I am. So, it’s going to be fun at SummerSlam,&quot; said Punk. [H/T TV Insider]Will The Second City Saint win his first world title since returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023? Only time will tell!