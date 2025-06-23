CM Punk to be removed from Night of Champions; Roman Reigns returns? 5 shocking decisions that might take place on WWE RAW

The upcoming WWE RAW will be the go-home show before Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Fans are excited for the show and the developing storylines leading to this weekend's premium live event. Following that is also Saturday Night's Main Event, which could also impact the current storylines moving forward.

Here are the five shocking decisions that fans could see on RAW.

#5. Bayley wins the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria started feuding after WrestleMania when Lynch turned heel and attacked Valkyria after they lost the Women's Tag Team Title. The Man later revealed that she was the one who attacked Bayley at The Show of Shows.

The Man won the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Valkyria at Money in the Bank. Bayley made her return on RAW after the MITB premium live event and attacked Lynch. The current Women's IC Champion challenged The Role Model to a title match for tonight's episode of the red brand.

Both women have been former Women's Champions and have great in-ring skills, so fans are excited about this match.

Expand Tweet

Online speculation suggests that The Role Model could dethrone Lynch, as fans have been vocal about WWE not giving her significant opportunities to shine. This could lead to a rematch at either Saturday Night's Main Event or SummerSlam.

Valkyria could also interfere in the match, resulting in The Man retaining the title. This would cause a drift between Bayley and the former IC champ. There is also a third option.

#4. Lyra Valkyria turns heel, attacks Bayley

Fans have noticed that Lyra Valkyria is being ignored in the Bayley and Lynch feud, and as a result, Valkyria could turn heel.

What began as a young talent being betrayed by the veteran she looked up to is now a feud between two former champions for the Women's Intercontinental Title. Fans know that WWE doesn't do anything without properly planning the storyline. This is why speculation has risen that Valkyria could turn heel on Bayley.

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Tonight on RAW, Valkyria could come out to assist Bayley, but ultimately allowed Lynch to retain the title. While it may appear to be an accidental mistake, the overall storyline could reveal the former NXT Women's Champion seeking to dethrone the Irish Lasskicker.

This is because Lynch humiliated her at Money in the Bank after she lost the title. However, WWE could make the reveal happen right after Bayley wins the title.

#3. CM Punk gets removed from Night of Champions

One of the biggest matches going into Night of Champions is John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Not only did this bout gain attention because it will be Punk's first time in front of the Saudi Arabian crowd, but also due to his past comments about the partnership.

Many fans have called out The Second City Saint on social media for being a hypocrite for reversing his original stance. While this is a big match for the PLE, WWE could still pull the rug out by claiming Punk is injured following the events of last Friday's SmackDown when John Cena put The Best in the World through a table.

Expand Tweet

While this would be a major disservice to Saudi Arabia fans, WWE could simply replace Punk with R-Truth, who has been feuding with Cena and even defeated the latter via DQ on last Friday's SmackDown.

#2. Roxanne Perez becomes the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, replacing Liv Morgan

Last week on RAW, Liv Morgan dislocated her shoulder during her match against Kairi Sane. While many claimed it was a work, reports indicate that she is indeed injured.

This means that Raquel Rodriguez needs a new tag team partner to carry the Women's Tag Team Championship. Much like what happened to Bianca Belair when Jade Cargill was injured, Naomi took her place.

Roxanne Perez [Image Credits: wwe.com]

The same could happen here, with Roxanne Perez taking Morgan's place to become the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. This could play out until they lose the title and Morgan makes her return. This storyline could also see the former Women's World Champion get exiled from The Judgment Day.

#1. Roman Reigns returns and confronts Seth Rollins and his faction

Reigns has not been seen in WWE since RAW after WrestleMania 41 when Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins took him out. Fans are patiently waiting for the OTC to return and confront Rollins for stealing his Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

Initially, it was believed he would return at Money in the Bank, but now it could be ahead of Night of Champions or at the PLE.

Expand Tweet

The feud between the two former Shield members is yet to continue, with the OTC seeking payback. This could happen if Rollins tries to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Another way would be for Reigns to interrupt his promo on tonight's RAW.

