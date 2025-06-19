Nick Aldis to add former WWE US Champion to John Cena vs. CM Punk at Night of Champions? Potential explored

The upcoming Night of Champions event will see John Cena and CM Punk lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Premium Live Event on June 28, 2025, will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and might be the last time Cena and Punk face each other.

However, before all that, on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, the Cenation Leader will face another old foe. After getting attacked at Money in the Bank and on last week's SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE Champion will face Ron Killings, but this match could also affect the PLE title bout.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Since his return at Money in the Bank, the man formerly known as R-Truth has shown a more aggressive side, aiming it toward his childhood hero, John Cena. Many fans have speculated that Logan Paul could interfere in the match on SmackDown to get revenge for what happened at MITB. It could lead to the G.O.A.T. picking up the win.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

However, Nick Aldis may not let this slide. If Paul returns to help Cena win, he could add Killings to the John Cena vs. Punk match at Night of Champions.

Expand Tweet

It has been speculated that WWE has some big plans for Killings owing to his recent surge in popularity. The former WWE United States Champion could end up in the match for the Undisputed WWE Title. While this will affect Punk's chances of winning since he will have two people to worry about, it will be a major boost for the former wannabe Judgment Day member. Right now, these are just speculations.

John Cena could get some help against CM Punk at Night of Champions

While fans have theorized that John Cena may continue to use his dirty tactics to win against CM Punk at Night of Champions, there is another theory. This includes The Miz aiding the champ for the win. Back in 2020, when WWE announced its venture into Saudi Arabia, The Second City Saint berated The Miz for promoting the show.

Expand Tweet

Fast forward to the present day, and the man who disliked the idea of WWE working in that country will be performing at the PLE. This could be a way for The Miz to get some revenge by costing Punk the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More