CM Punk removed from WWE RAW after injury at Money in the Bank? Potential reason explained

CM Punk has put John Cena on notice after The Franchise Player retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. It was a defining moment for a future feud between the stalwarts of the industry, and fans speculated that the match could be scheduled for Money in the Bank 2025.

Now, with the way WWE has scheduled its upcoming premium live events, it's highly possible that The Second City Saint will be booked for Money in the Bank but will get injured and sidelined from WWE RAW. Here are the reasons for it.

Night of Champions has been scheduled in Saudi Arabia

WWE showed a promotional video of Night of Champions during Backlash 2025. The premium live event will emanate from Riyadh on June 28, 2025. While CM Punk was shown in the promotional video, it raised questions about whether he would actually be at the event or not.

Previously, The Best in the World refused to be a part of events in Saudi Arabia due to his personal and ethical objections to the human rights records of the country, and consequently, WWE's partnership. Since the wrestling juggernaut has a policy that allows superstars to opt out of events in Saudi Arabia, Punk could use it.

Keeping Punk's previous objections in mind, he might decide to opt out despite being shown in the promotional video. As a result, WWE might sideline him based on a kayfabe injury at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

Allows WWE to book a singles match between Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins

Currently, CM Punk is involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker following Paul Heyman's betrayal at WrestleMania 41. On the other hand, Sami Zayn was brutally assaulted by The Visionary and The Dog on WWE RAW.

On the previous episode of the flagship show, Punk and Zayn saved Jey Uso and helped him retain the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. Both of them interfered after Bron Breakker began to assist The Drip God.

Once Punk is injured and sidelined from WWE RAW, it would enable the WWE Universe to focus solely on Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn, which could be scheduled for Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Both superstars are rather popular with the crowd in Saudi Arabia and will be a hot-selling match at the event!

CM Punk's singles match against Seth Rollins finds a spot on the SummerSlam match card

It wouldn't be the best utilization of talent if Rollins, Punk, Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Bron Breakker were involved in the same feud at the same time. Ideally, The Visionary should defeat the superstars one at a time to establish his dominance on the roster.

So, if Punk is sidelined ahead of Night of Champions, it could set up a match between Zayn and Rollins. Following that, The Drip God could face a returning CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025.

