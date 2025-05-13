CM Punk to be replaced by former WWE Undisputed Champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring potential return

WWE Superstar CM Punk appeared on last week’s episode of RAW, showing up for the first time since the episode after WrestleMania 41. He emerged to help Jey Uso fend off Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. This week, The Second City Saint cut a scathing promo on Paul Heyman and his new clients. Following a short brawl with Rollins and Breakker, Punk will now team up with Sami Zayn to face the duo at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event. Interestingly, there is a chance that Punk could get replaced by Roman Reigns at SNME.

CM Punk started this week’s episode with an in-ring promo. The Straight Edge Superstar noted that he was angry at a lot of people, but most of all, he was angry with himself for trusting Paul Heyman. He reminded the crowd of The Wiseman’s past betrayal before his January 2014 exit from WWE. This made Heyman show up with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

The Visionary defended the Hall of Famer and fired back at Punk, calling him self-centered and the reason he didn’t have the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist. Shortly after, Rollins and Breakker cornered and beat The Second City Saint in the ring, prompting Sami Zayn to enter the brawl. The two-on-two situation favored the heels, but Jey Uso’s eventual arrival gave the babyfaces an added advantage.

Following this, the promotion announced that CM Punk and Sami Zayn would face Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins in a doubles match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, there is a chance that The Straight Edge Superstar could get ambushed and injured ahead of SNME in a backstage segment. Especially since Rollins and company are lawless right now, and both their brawls with Punk, Zayn, and Uso have seen the use of steel chairs by the babyfaces.

This would leave the Canadian without a teammate. However, Punk’s absence could be filled by Roman Reigns. Although Mr. Yeet is involved in this feud right now, he will have his hands full with Logan Paul and a lurking Gunther. Moreover, The OTC was also betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. Thus, there is a chance that Reigns would jump at the opportunity for payback. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn overcome a big hurdle ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event

Sami Zayn and CM Punk fought on the same side in the WarGames match at the 2024 Survivor Series. Backing Roman Reigns in The Bloodline Civil War, the duo helped their team against Solo Sikoa and his men. However, both stars went their separate ways following this brief partnership. Now, they find themselves on the same team once again.

Shortly after the announcement of their Saturday Night’s Main Event match was made, Zayn tried to establish trust with his new teammate. However, still aching from Paul Heyman’s betrayal, CM Punk said he can’t trust anybody right now.

In response, Zayn, who has also been backstabbed by Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in the last few months, said he understood his perspective. However, the four-time Intercontinental Champion said that standing united was more of a necessity at the moment, to which they bumped their fists, establishing some good faith.

It would be interesting to see if this makeshift alliance between the two is able to defeat Rollins and Breakker at SNME.

