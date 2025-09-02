CM Punk’s feud with Seth Rollins can only end in one way; it isn’t a tag team match with AJ Lee and Becky Lynch

With the Clash in Paris weekend in hindsight, the biggest agenda left to unpack in WWE right now is the potential return of WWE icon AJ Lee. Seth Rollins and now Becky Lynch seem more intent than ever to make CM Punk's life a living hell, and it is the WWE Universe's earnest hope that The Best in the World invokes his own slice of personal heaven to rectify this scenario with the help of his wife. This week's SmackDown, being in Chicago, and Punk hinting at not just his own presence, but a major development, further amplifies speculation.

However, a feud that has now been running on-and-off for almost two years, with various segues, can't possibly end with Seth Rollins getting his comeuppance in a mixed tag team match, especially with him now the World Heavyweight Champion, and with him having concocted the ruse of the century to steal the title away from CM Punk.

The mixed tag team feud and match would be a series of incredibly special moments for the wrestlers involved, particularly AJ Lee, as well as the fans, but as deep as we are now, it must only escalate the conflict between Punk and Rollins to its boiling point. A feud with as much hatred and vitriol as this, that has spanned years, must end the proper way, and that proper payoff, even if we have to wait a few more weeks, becomes only more essential now that fans begin to question why it has gone this long in the first place.

The mixed tag team match, meanwhile, would be the perfect way to reintroduce AJ Lee into an absolutely stacked women's division that she helped birth, and open the door for a proper run where she can interact with and wrestle WWE's rising and top female talent, a win for Punk and AJ, with Punk possibly pinning Rollins, could give him the opening to demand one last shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth would be the best opportunity, and much like last year, the October PLE could feature CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell. This would keep away Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, as well as Rollins' other enemies such as Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, as well as bar Becky Lynch and AJ Lee from getting involved.

With Punk and Rollins' unreal in-ring chemistry and considering their last respective outings against Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes inside the inhumane structure, Hell in a Cell is not just necessary to settle the feud, but also to shut up every single critic who has had a problem with this feud running too long. WWE could add other stipulations in addition to ensure that this would be the last time Rollins and Punk are seen against one another for the foreseeable future.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have incredible chemistry in the ring despite the criticism directed towards their booking

Criticism has been directed towards how the CM Punk-Seth Rollins feud has lacked substance enough to justify being entangled for so long, and how Rollins has failed to craft a compelling enough narrative alongside CM Punk as compared to the likes of MJF and Drew McIntyre (Punk's other personal and brutal sagas since his return to professional wrestling), and it is fair: CM Punk's batting average has been extraordinary since returning, to the point the Seth Rollins feud seems underwhelming.

Nevertheless, the in-ring action has been brilliant, right from the main event of Monday Night RAW's premiere on Netflix to the Steel Cage match in Madison Square Garden just days following Elimination Chamber. The main event of WrestleMania 41, also featuring Roman Reigns, was unforgettable: "absolute cinema" in the truest sense of the term. CM Punk and Seth Rollins' eventual blowoff match will have the highest of bars, and Hell in a Cell would be the perfect way to put a stamp on their epic saga.

