CM Punk's return to force Triple H to accelerate NXT star's main roster call-up? Analyzing the possibility

CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion brought shockwaves to the pro wrestling world. Apparently, it has also waggled WWE's creative plans, leading to major changes in the long-term feuds and storylines. As a result, Triple H might be forced to accelerate an NXT Superstar's main roster call-up.

A few months ago, there were rumors that WWE was seemingly preparing Gunther for the main event picture. The Ring General was supposedly being pushed to have a blockbuster feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Now that CM Punk is back, recent reports seem to indicate that The Straight Edge Superstar would be the one to lock horns with The Visionary at The Show of Shows. As a result, Gunther's potential plans were squashed due to Punk's return.

Therefore, Triple H might be forced to bring back NXT Superstar Ilja Dragunov to the main roster for a program with the current Intercontinental Champion. Gunther is currently running out of credible challengers. Hence, WWE can use Dragunov's current injury angle to bring him to the main roster.

The company could make him vacate the NXT Championship and keep him on the shelves for a few weeks. Triple H could make him return at Royal Rumble or at a later time to confront Gunther, which could pave the way for their blockbuster match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Hence, there's a good possibility that CM Punk's return might force The Game to accelerate Ilja Dragunov's main roster call-up.

Will CM Punk's return affect Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble plans?

Ever since Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, the former has been forging his path to the kingdom of The Tribal Chief. He is expected to lock horns with Reigns next year at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Previously, The American Nightmare was rumored to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, with CM Punk's return, things have taken a dramatic shift. There's a good possibility that it might affect Cody Rhodes' plans for the January extravaganza.

The Second City Saint has become the favorite to win the Royal Rumble match next year. Although Cody is still one of the favorites, Punk is currently at the top of the list of betting odds. Hence, the 45-year-old's return might become a roadblock for The American Nightmare.

There's a good possibility that WWE will pull the trigger on CM Punk since he is currently one of the hottest things in pro wrestling. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes might have to figure out another way to get to Roman Reigns.

