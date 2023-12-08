CM Punk's return to force Triple H to delay 36-year-old superstar's crowning moment? Analyzing the chances

CM Punk's return to WWE has created shock waves in the pro wrestling world. The magnitude of it is so extensive that the tremors could have an impact on the WWE's creative process and storylines.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could be in a dilemma as Punk's homecoming could compel him to delay a current superstar's coronation. The name in question is none other than Gunther.

A few months back, the 36-year-old was rumored to win next year's Royal Rumble match and go on to challenge the current World Heavyweight Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, with CM Punk returning to WWE, it is expected that there will be major changes in the creative plans. The Second City Saint is currently expected to lock horns with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

It could possibly take away Gunther's crowning moment and he might not win the Royal Rumble next year. Moreover, he will supposedly not be in the title picture with The Visionary if Punk takes his spot.

There's a very good possibility that Triple H will put The Ring General's potential coronation on hold to give the Straight Edge Superstar the spotlight at The Showcase of the Immortals next year.

Why is WWE likely to give CM Punk a World Title shot rather than Gunther?

In the past, CM Punk had a bitter relationship with WWE as he left the Stamford-based promotion in 2014. His departure from the company was not the outcome of any single incident.

It culminated after to a series of events that made the working relationship between two parties sour. However, both parties burried the hatched and the Straight Edge Superstar finally returned home after nearly a decade.

CM Punk is currently one of the hottest personas in pro wrestling and WWE would likely give him everything he once desired to have. One of those things that Punk never received was the opportunity to headline WrestleMania.

Hence, WWE is likely to give the Second City Saint a World Title shot at the main event of WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins rather than giving that spot to the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Besides, one of the reasons behind CM Punk possibly receiving the spot instead of The Ring General is due to the rich history between Punk and Rollins based on their real-life animosity.

Therefore, it could give rise to a more authentic and compelling storyline for WWE's biggest event of the year.

