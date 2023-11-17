What was the main reason behind CM Punk's WWE exit? Exploring if the two sides can bury the hatchet

CM Punk is one of the most talked-about names in the world of professional wrestling. His infamous WWE exit in 2014 still remains a matter of curiosity for the fans of today's generation.

His departure from the Stamford-based promotion wasn't the outcome of any single incident. It transpired following the culmination of a series of events that eventually peaked with his firing on his wedding day.

One of the most substantial reasons was because CM Punk was dissatisfied with his creative booking in the company. WWE failed to capitalize when he was red-hot, which in turn infuriated him.

Moreover, Punk did not like the fact that he was booked to lose to part-timers like The Rock at the Royal Rumble in 2012 and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28. These poor booking decisions played a key role in his exit.

The Second City Saint also wanted to headline The Show of Shows in his career. However, his dream was never fulfilled by WWE, despite him being in the main event scene back then.

One of the other factors that played a part in his fractured relationship with the company was that WWE misdiagnosed his injuries. Despite suffering from severe injuries and concussions, CM Punk was strongly encouraged to wrestle, which in turn aggravated his condition.

These things, along with many other reasons, killed his love and passion for pro wrestling. Punk felt suffocated in the environment he was in, which eventually led to his exit from WWE.

Exploring the possibility of WWE and CM Punk burying the hatchet

Over the years, WWE has evolved a lot, and there has been a tremendous amount of change in the functioning of the product. The company has shifted towards more business-oriented goals and objectives.

When it comes to CM Punk's return, WWE would definitely keep the door open if it proves to be a good business decision. The company would seemingly put past differences aside and negotiate a deal that would benefit both parties.

WWE has seen a significant shift in the running of the business since the billion-dollar merger under Endeavor. So it isn't out of the realm of possibility that the Second City Saint comes back if the company envisions it to be best for business.

Despite being a controversial name, CM Punk continues to remain a huge attraction. He manages to captivate a wider audience and grab eyeballs owing to his star power.

WWE could look to capitalize on his red-hot momentum by bringing him back. The company can bury the hatchet if the deal is a good one for both parties.

