CM Punk's return to put 37-year-old's WWE plans in jeopardy? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk instantly made headlines when he made a comeback at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Could his return put someone else's long-term plans at risk?

After the main event match of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, which featured Randy Orton's monumental return, fans lost hope of The Second City Saint's arrival. Thankfully, CM Punk appeared at the very last moment to give Chicago one of the greatest returns ever.

The Second City Saint's return will obviously impact many superstars' plans, and one such name is the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The 37-year-old was apparently set to have a lengthy title reign, considering his workhorse nature and how he constantly compared himself to Roman Reigns' iconic championship run.

Expand Tweet

However, while Rollins certainly deserves a long reign, Punk could target him and possibly win the World Heavyweight Championship in his first match back. He went after John Cena's gold following his comeback in 2012. While Seth Rollins could receive a well-deserved time off following his Survivor Series, his long-term plans may be in jeopardy.

What did Seth Rollins say about CM Punk before his massive return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

Expand Tweet

The Straight Edge Superstar is undoubtedly one of the most controversial names in the business. In a past interview, Seth Rollins called CM Punk a cancer and asked him to stay away from the company.

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, Did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there. We knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later," said Seth Rollins.

A rivalry between these two stars on WWE RAW will certainly be memorable and a great first feud for the returning superstar.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here