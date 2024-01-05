CM Punk subtly gave AJ Lee some love on recent WWE show: Heart-melting gesture disclosed

CM Punk has always ensured fans remember AJ Lee, although she is no longer active inside a wrestling ring. He has given her a shoutout during live shows, made references about her during interviews, and much more. During a recent WWE show, he has given the former superstar a subtle nod again.

CM Punk and AJ Lee's pairing was first introduced to WWE fans in 2012 when they were involved in an on-screen love triangle with Daniel Bryan. A year later, dating rumors sparked after they attended several Chicago sporting events together. They got married in 2014 and have been going strong since. Although the Straight Edge star is the only one out of the couple currently active in the ring, he would ensure that he mentioned his wife as much as possible.

CM Punk was one of the stars featured in the WWE 2024 Preview Special on Peacock. The entire time he was interviewed, AJ's figures were behind him, along with multiple copies of her memoir Crazy is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules.

Punk was released from the Stamford-based promotion shortly after he got married to the former Divas Champion. He initially retired from wrestling but returned to the ring, debuting for AEW in 2021. Punk returned to WWE during the Survivor Series in 2023.

Lee retired from wrestling in 2015 but served as the executive producer for Women of Wrestling, but departed the promotion in August last year.

What did CM Punk say about AJ Lee potentially returning to the ring?

AJ Lee successfully teamed with Naomi and Paige on her last WWE match

The former Divas Champion's retirement came due to a couple of factors, mainly Punk's poor relationship with WWE and after she suffered a series of injuries. While the former is already resolved, the latter may still need some work.

When CM Punk attended an interview with The New York Post in 2021, he shut down rumors about Lee possibly returning. He stated that she has a bad neck and they don't want to jeopardize her health.

What are the chances of AJ Lee returning to WWE now?

As mentioned above, Lee's main reason for retiring and staying out of the ring is due to her health. However, several stars have miraculously returned from injury, Edge being the most notable. With this in mind, AJ's health could also have improved during her time away from the sport.

Although the 36-year-old hasn't been competing for almost a decade, she recently took on a role in the wrestling series Heelz, wherein she took a few bumps and performed some moves. Interestingly, she has also teased fans about potentially returning to the sport.

It would be interesting to see if the wrestling couple would ever perform in the same company again.