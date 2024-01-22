CM Punk to suffer as a result of Seth Rollins' injury losing out on major opportunity again? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk returned to WWE with the clear intention to right old wrongs and become the top name in the company that he easily could be. However, an injury to Seth Rollins might mean that the star's plans could be ruined once again heading into WrestleMania 40.

Rollins faced Jinder Mahal this week on WWE RAW. Mahal was finally getting the match after being put in the spotlight following The Rock's return to WWE. There was enough momentum behind him that some fans were convinced that he might even be able to win the title and become the World Heavyweight Champion. That didn't happen, with The Visionary getting the win. However, at the end of the day, it left Seth Rollins unable to compete.

The star was injured - a partially torn meniscus and a torn MCL meant that he might not even be able to compete at WrestleMania this year. The feud with CM Punk that appeared to be heading there might be in jeopardy as well.

When Punk left WWE back in 2014, there was always a chance that he would never return to the company. There were a lot of bad feelings between Punk and the company, with the day he was fired being on his wedding day.

During that run in WWE, CM Punk always had a simple but difficult goal - main event WrestleMania. Unfortunately, even during his hottest run, he was not given that spot. Now, with his feud against Rollins in the offing, it appeared that he would finally get that main event position that he had been waiting for.

Unfortunately, without Rollins there, even though Punk will obviously have an important match at the event, he's not sure to headline one of the two nights at 'Mania. At this time, Roman Reigns will naturally headline one night, while on the other night, without Rollins, Rhea Ripley may end up defending her title, given the length and importance of her reign.

There's still an opportunity for Punk to find that position on the card, but now there's a chance he might suffer the consequences of Rollins' absence.

CM Punk's alternate WWE feud without Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

Without Rollins on the card, the most natural feud for Punk at WrestleMania 40 appears to be against whoever is holding the World Heavyweight title.

Given Damian Priest holding the Money in the Bank briefcase, this might lead to a Judgment Day vs. CM Punk feud heading into the event, with Priest vs. Punk being the match that the fans get.

To get there, Priest would need to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase before the show.

