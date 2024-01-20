Seth Rollins has reportedly suffered a serious injury and is likely to be out for a long time.

At this time, the star's injury may even force him to miss this year's WrestleMania, although that's not certain yet. Further reports about the situation are expected to emerge as WWE assesses the situation and makes decisions about the World Heavyweight Title, with this Monday's WWE RAW possibly providing some clarity.

Unfortunately for the star, according to some reports, his injuries are quite serious. The report indicated that he had suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus. As a result of the injury, he is expected to be out of action for a while.

Fans were left questioning when exactly Rollins suffered the injury during the WWE RAW title defense against Jinder Mahal, and it appears that some fans have spotted it. A video was shared on social media, showing Seth Rollins hitting a Lionsault after a springboard dive, and grabbing his knee following the move.

How did Seth Rollins react after the injury?

After hitting the Lionsault, it became clear that Rollins was in some sort of pain or discomfort. He still attempted the pin on Jinder Mahal from which the challenger kicked out.

After the kick-out though, the camera panned behind Rollins, which showed him grabbing at his knee.

He was also seen swearing about the injury, clearly hurt as he realized that something had gone wrong after that jump. During the first bump after the springboard, he was seen to slow down as he had landed a bit awkwardly. But the immediate jump into the Lionsault might have exacerbated the injury further.

At this time though, this is not confirmed, however likely it may be.

How long could Seth Rollins be out of action?

Given that he seemingly suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus, it could be a while before Rollins returns.

A mild MCL tear usually takes 3 weeks to heal, while a moderate or severe tear can take six weeks or even longer to heal with more treatment. If a surgery is required, even more time could be needed.

Meanwhile, a torn meniscus can take anywhere between four to twelve weeks.

