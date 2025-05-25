CM Punk to teach Seth Rollins a lesson by bringing back his worst nightmare on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk could pull off a big match move to teach Seth Rollins a lesson on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. Rollins will face Sami Zayn and Finn Balor this Monday to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank match.

The Second City Saint could make a huge move to cost the visionary the match. Although he and Roman Reigns are not the best of friends, he could bring The OTC back to spoil The Visionary's shot at the MITB briefcase.

Punk and Reigns were both betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41, and both have beef with Seth Rollins. Although The OTC and The Straight Edge Superstar have a rough history, the "enemy of my enemy" rule could apply at this point in the story.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Bronson Reed joined Rollins' group. This means the Messiah has a lot of backup in his quest to dominate Monday Night RAW. If CM Punk wants to stop that, he will need more firepower in his arsenal, and there is no one better than Roman Reigns.

The OTC almost certainly wants revenge against Paul Heyman, and his issues with Seth Rollins stretch back for over a decade. While Punk and Reigns don't like each other, they could surely work together to bring down their common enemy.

CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series in 2023. This came as a shock because of his relations with upper management and how openly he spoke about his dislike towards them over the years.

However, upon his return, many WWE fans' fantasies pitted him against superstars they would like to see him face. One such fan also happens to be a WWE Hall of Famer. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker-T claimed CM Punk vs. AJ Styles could be a huge money match.

"I think that's got to be a match that's, you know, a match that's on the radar somewhere down the road. Him and AJ Styles, I'd like to see it. I think that's a money match. I think that's a marquee match anywhere. So, yeah, I could see that happening."

As of now, Punk is in a rivalry with Rollins. There are also rumors that he will be in a feud with John Cena as a part of the champ's retirement tour. Punk vs. Styles looks unlikely, but it will be a great one if it happens.

