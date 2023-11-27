CM Punk vs. Randy Orton to be the first feud heading into WWE Royal Rumble? Analyzing the chances

CM Punk vs. Randy Orton is a match that nobody saw happening in 2023, let alone in WWE. However, the feud between both veterans is now more plausible as they returned under the same banner, but it might not be soon.

After 18 months, Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series and had a successful WarGames match with Cody Rhodes. At the end of the premium live event, CM Punk also made his grand return to the company. While both stars are no strangers to each other, it might be a while before they meet on the opposite side of the ring.

Orton's absence was due to a career-threatening back injury that put him on the shelf for over a year. It was noticeable that his movements at WarGames were limited and could continue like that for a while. It's possible that The Viper would just cut promos or engage in a verbal exchange with another star heading into Royal Rumble, but a lengthy singles match is something he could still be threading lightly.

If The Viper is ready to return to the ring, it could be a tag team bout so he can have some rest in between and not injure his back once again. If a singles match is in the works, it could be with someone who has been active in the ring for the past few months and could assist him during matches.

There is also the factor that Punk just returned to WWE and has yet to either revert to his previous persona or begin to build his new character. Having him feud with somebody younger or a new star would be more compelling.

CM Punk vs. Randy Orton: Who could feud with the wrestling legends instead?

Randy and Punk at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Punk's WWE return was met by a furious Seth Rollins, who needed to be held back upon seeing the Chicago-born star. The Visionary even held up his middle finger after yelling profanities. This reaction stemmed from years of throwing shade at each other, and fans look forward to their eventual feud.

As mentioned above, Randy has unfinished business with The Bloodline, especially with Roman Reigns. Orton could go after Jey Uso, his former partner at Survivor Series, or Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare also has unfinished business with Reigns, and The Viper could see him as a roadblock to his plans.

Was Randy Orton mad at CM Punk's WWE return?

While The Visionary had a heated response to Punk's shocking WWE return, the same can't be said for The Viper. The latter was simply removing tape from his hands and looked unbothered.

It would be interesting to see what will transpire on Randy Orton and CM Punk's WWE return.

