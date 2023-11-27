Randy Orton to annihilate his former stablemate on WWE RAW to herald his heel turn? Analyzing the possibility

Randy Orton made his astounding return to WWE at Survivor Series this past weekend, where he helped his team secure a victory in a WarGames match. The Apex Predator might be lurking for new prey upon his return, as his former stablemate could be his next victim.

The name in question is Cody Rhodes. Orton is scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW tonight for the first time in almost two years. During his appearance, he might call out Rhodes to thank him for inviting him into the WarGames match.

The Viper might go on to recall their days in the iconic faction, The Legacy. As they drive down memory lane, The Apex Predator could hit an RKO on Cody Rhodes out of nowhere, leaving fans baffled.

This would pave the way for his much-anticipated heel turn for The Viper. And what better way to gain some heelish heat than to annihilate the fan-favorite superstar? A potential feud between the two could give rise to unimaginable storytelling.

Moreover, this could also help provide The American Nightmare with some great stories on his journey to the main event of WrestleMania 40. Therefore, there's a good possibility that The Apex Predator might hunt down the 38-year-old on Monday Night RAW, giving the fans more to talk about and proving that anything can happen in the WWE.

Was Randy Orton's return overshadowed by CM Punk's return?

Ahead of Survivor Series 2023, the WWE Universe was on the edge of their seats to witness the much-anticipated return of Randy Orton. Their excitement was at its peak, as WWE had already announced it.

The Viper received thunderous reactions from the red-hot crowd in Chicago on his triumphant return. The crowd even chanted his name at the top of their voices during his moments in the match.

However, as soon as the sound of "Cult of Personality" hit the arena, the tides completely shifted. The WWE Universe went berserk as CM Punk made his return to the company after almost ten long years.

There has been buzz all over the internet around Punk since then, and fans are in a frenzy. The Second City Saint became the headline, and everything that transpired after that became a matter of discussion.

From Seth Rollins' unhinged tirade for the Best in the World to questions about his contract details, there were CM Punk talks all over the industry. Unfortunately, Randy Orton's buzz melted away as it seemingly took the backseat.

It will be safe to say that Punk's homecoming has overshadowed Orton's return by a large margin. Nonetheless, the WWE Universe is elated to see The Viper back in WWE after almost two years.

