Cody Rhodes' alleged opinion about turning heel in WWE revealed by wrestling veteran 

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently revealed what a close source told him about Cody Rhodes' take on possibly turning heel in WWE.

The American Nightmare has been the top babyface in the Stamford-based company since his return last year. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old squared off against the promotion's current top heels, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Dominik Mysterio.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed Rhodes possibly turning heel himself. The wrestling veteran revealed that a source close to The American Nightmare told him that the former Intercontinental Champion does not want to turn heel.

"He has said publicly and I asked somebody that knows him very well that he doesn't wanna turn. I go, 'Why did he say that?' He goes, 'Because he doesn't wanna turn. He just wants to be a babyface,'" he said. [4:34 - 4:46]

Konnan believes Cody Rhodes' current gimmick is "super cheesy." Check out his comments here.

Konnan believes WWE doesn't want Cody Rhodes to turn heel now on WWE RAW

While some fans believe Cody Rhodes could turn heel in the upcoming months on Monday Night RAW, wrestling veteran Konnan thinks the company would not want that.

The former WCW star explained his opinion on the same episode of Keepin' It 100, stating that now is not the right time to turn The American Nightmare heel.

"Bro, he just got there. They're not gonna turn him right now. He's mega over. They're gonna ride this until it's time to turn him heel and it ain't time. And something that you brought up bro, it's hard to get cheered against Brock, you know what I'm saying, and he's doing it. And he always has good matches, good promos, and he's part of a wrestling family that's beloved," Konnan said. [2:46 - 3:08]

