"Looks disingenuous to me" - 38-year-old top WWE star's gimmick is 'super cheesy,' according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes looks "super cheesy."

Rhodes has been an active competitor on Monday Night RAW since April 2022. The American Nightmare is currently the top babyface on the red brand. He is now feuding with Brock Lesnar, who turned heel on RAW after 'Mania and attacked the former AEW star. The 38-year-old recently challenged The Beast Incarnate to a match at SummerSlam.

Despite being one of the most popular superstars on the current roster, Cody has been criticized by some fans for being "cheesy." When a fan brought up the subject during a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan admitted that Rhodes' current gimmick is "super cheesy."

"I will say that you're very right. He [Cody Rhodes] does look super cheesy. Looks disingenuous to me. He looks like a used car salesman meets a TV evangelist meets a politician, with kinda like the fake smile, with the really white teeth, with the suit, hair is always perfectly quaffed, you know, going over there and, you know, playing with the children and giving everybody a high five. It is kind of cheesy," he said. [From 3:10 - 3:33]

Does WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon like "cheesy babyfaces"?

While Konnan gave his take on Cody Rhodes' current gimmick on Monday Night RAW, his Keepin' It 100 co-host, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno, claimed that Vince McMahon likes his top babyface to be "cheesy."

The former WCW star explained that McMahon likes to have the top babyface smile and high-five fans.

"Vince loves that. Like, Vince has always liked his top babyface to be a cheesy... [Remember when Jericho was a cheesy babyface?] Yeah, just like smile, shake the hand, high-five the fans on the way to the ring, you know, all that, you know, it's kinda weird," he said. [From 03:40 - 03:58]

