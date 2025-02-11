Cody Rhodes' backup, to ruin former champion's plans? - 3 ways Ricky Starks can make his WWE debut on the Road to WrestleMania

The road to WWE WrestleMania is filled with surprises and unpredictability, and Ricky Starks might get involved in this year's festivities. From the looks of it, there might even be a possibility that he might cross paths with a familiar face in Cody Rhodes.

Ricky Starks is just one of the names recently released by AEW, alongside Miro and Malakai Black. As one of the top stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion, it wasn't much of a surprise when fans began discussing the possibility of seeing him in WWE. From the looks of it, the road to WrestleMania is the best avenue for him to debut.

For this list, we will look at three ways Ricky Starks can debut in WWE during the road to WrestleMania.

#3. Ricky Starks could be endorsed by Cody Rhodes during one of the shows on the road to WrestleMania

Ricky may not have appeared on WWE television yet, but that doesn't mean he wasn't always present during a show. He made headlines in the past for being backstage at the 2024 Royal Rumble and attending WrestleMania XL to support Cody Rhodes.

Due to their close relationship and shared history, it wouldn't be a surprise if The American Nightmare personally introduced Ricky to the WWE audience and welcomed him to the company.

#2. Ricky Starks can protect Cody Rhodes from Solo Sikoa

On the recent Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa returned and attacked Cody Rhodes, setting up a possible Undisputed WWE Championship match soon. With Elimination Chamber just around the corner, the title match might happen there. However, the champion might not be alone.

If the title match does take place at Elimination Chamber next month, the former NXT North American Champion may ask for support from The Tongans and possibly even Jacob Fatu to take down Rhodes. However, Starks could debut to save Cody. Interestingly, this angle could even lead to a possible WrestleMania showdown with Solo Sikoa.

#1. Ricky Starks can debut at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Before The Show of Shows, another major premium live event fans will tune into is NXT's Stand & Deliver. The PLE has featured several exciting matches and crowned new champions in the past few years, as well as some surprising moments.

Since there's a possibility Starks might spend some time in NXT before going to the main roster, he can make a great impact by getting involved in the developmental brand's championship scene.

