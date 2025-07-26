Cody Rhodes to bring back major WWE star after two years at SummerSlam if The Rock shows up? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes will face John Cena in a much-awaited WWE rematch at the historic first two-night SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. This bout between Rhodes and Cena is bound to get chaotic as it is a 'Street Fight', which allows anything to happen in the bout with no disqualifications and set rules.Cena is expected to rely on the heel tactics that got him the win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, with Travis Scott reportedly out of the equation with the company. The Rock may return to help the Last Real Champion beat the American Nightmare.However, Cody Rhodes will come prepared as he is aware of Cena's heel antics and could sense that The Final Boss may appear during their match to help the Last Real Champion, who traded his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025. Rhodes won't come alone, and he could bring back former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar after nearly two years if the Brahma Bull returns.In the realm of possibilities, if The Rock returns to help John Cena, The Beast Incarnate might finally return and take both Cena and the Final Boss out for Rhodes.WWE has seemingly been hinting at Lesnar's return lately by mentioning him on television, updating his merchandise on its shop, and more. Brock was last seen at SummerSlam 2023, where he faced off against Cody Rhodes, and he raised his hand after losing to him cleanly. This makes the above possibility even more compatible for the Beast Incarnate's return.That said, the angle proposed above is just conjecture, and nothing has been officially confirmed. Furthermore, the Beast Incarnate allegedly cannot return until he receives clearance from the company’s legal team.Former WWE employee thinks Cody Rhodes should turn heel at SummerSlamWhile speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, ex-WWE head writer and top pro wrestling analyst Vince Russo expressed that the American Nightmare should turn heel at The Biggest Party of the Summer.Russo favored the idea of a double turn, where Rhodes turns heel and John Cena turns a baby face again.&quot;If I was writing this show, I would do the double turn at SummerSlam with Cody and Cena and then let's start with Cody as a heel and let's rebuild everything from there. That's what I would do. I would take it like, as a totally clean slate. Cody is the number one heel, and then just reset everybody and everything.&quot;With endless potential outcomes and shockers, it will be interesting to see how the second encounter between Cena and Rhodes unfolds at SummerSlam 2025.