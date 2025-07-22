Cody Rhodes must dethrone John Cena & turn heel due to one major reason, says veteran (Exclusive)

The main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025, featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes is one that is highly anticipated among the fans. The show, which is expected to be packed with a host of amazing matches, will be the first ever two-night SummerSlam in history and is set to close out with a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
The two wrestlers are set to face off in a rematch from WrestleMania in a Street Fight and veteran Vince Russo claims that Cody Rhodes should turn heel in the match. John Cena tried to get out of his match on this past episode of SmackDown but Cody Rhodes beat down Cena and forced him to sign the contract for the match which led to many fans believing that he will turn heel at SummerSlam.
Addressing their match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was in favor of The American Nightmare turing heel. He said that it would provide a clean slate for WWE to work on, and would help them work around their alleged last-minute approach to writing and producing shows.
"If I was writing this show, I would do the double turn at SummerSlam with Cody and Cena and then let's start with Cody as a heel and let's rebuild everything from there. That's what I would do. I would take it like, as a totally clean slate. Cody is the number one heel, and then just reset everybody and everything. Chris, I'm a broken record with all the shows and all the content they produce. They don't have time to do any of this. That's why, like you just said, everything is last minute. SummerSlam's next week, this is exactly why, bro because every time they turn around, they have a new show that they got to write and produce,'' Russo said. [27:38 onwards]
John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber and went on to win his record breaking 17th world title at WrestleMania 41. As he enters the second half of his retirement tour, it seems likely that he will turn face once again before he hangs up his boots with SummerSlam looking like the perfect spot to do so, with Cody Rhodes potentially taking his spot as the top heel.
