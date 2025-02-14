Cody Rhodes to bring back WWE legend, major tension within top stable? - 4 things The American Nightmare can do on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has had an incredible run since returning to WWE in 2022. Outside of an absence due to injury, he has remained a focal point on television for nearly three years now and has helped drive business to new heights.

The American Nightmare is the ace of Friday Night SmackDown and, as far as full-time performers go, the face of the company in general. As a result, whatever he does garners a lot of interest from fans.

Cody will be appearing on SmackDown tonight, and there's even more interest than usual. This is because the company has two big Premium Live Events coming up in Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

What will Cody do on the next stop before the two big events? This article will take a look at a handful of things The American Nightmare could do on the blue brand tonight.

Below are four things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE SmackDown.

#4. He could challenge Solo Sikoa to a match at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes was in a great spot last week on WWE SmackDown—until he wasn't. Following a big win, The American Nightmare was standing tall and celebrating in the middle of the ring. Moments later, he was laid out.

Solo Sikoa made his return to WWE SmackDown and attacked The American Nightmare. He devastated the Undisputed Champion with a Samoan Spike and stood over his body. It seems clear that Sikoa wants a world title match.

Cody is well aware of this, and he's unlikely to take the attack lying down. As a result, he could challenge Solo and put his title on the line just to be sure Sikoa will accept. This could then lead to Cody battling the former Bloodline member at Elimination Chamber Toronto.

#3. Cody Rhodes could shockingly reject a match with Solo

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa are not strangers to one another. In fact, they wrestled in two massive singles matches in 2024. One was on a WWE Premium Live Event, and the other was on an episode of SmackDown.

In both the case of SummerSlam and the Steel Cage Match on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes stood tall and retained his prized Undisputed WWE Championship. He then vowed to move on, which led to him feuding with Kevin Owens.

In what could be a fun twist, Rhodes could shockingly reject a title match with Solo. He could note that he's defeated the Samoan on two separate occasions, and Sikoa needs to earn a title opportunity. Under normal circumstances, this could seem cowardly, but in this instance, what has Solo done to deserve a title shot?

#2. The American Nightmare could stir up trouble between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa attempted to take over The Bloodline last year. Once Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Title and took a break, Solo stepped in and took out Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman. He then added Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

The New Bloodline suffered a serious setback on the January 6th edition of Monday Night RAW. Solo Sikoa lost in Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns, thus forcing him to give up the Ula Fala and the right to be called The Tribal Chief. Things have been tense since then, and Fatu has been let off the leash.

Now, with Solo back, Fatu might not be ready to be controlled or take a back seat to him. Cody may pick up on that tonight and stir up trouble between the two on WWE SmackDown. If he emphasizes Solo's big losses and how Jacob Fatu is unstoppable, it could create tension that might even lead to blows.

#1. He could bring Randy Orton back to television

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is obviously outnumbered by Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga. If the three WWE stars are on the same page, there is no real way for Rhodes to handle their combined onslaught.

Thankfully, this could be where Cody's relationships come into play. He could bring Randy Orton back to WWE television for the first time in months to have his back. Orton had been taken out by Kevin Owens, but if he's healthy, he could have the back of his longtime friend and mentee.

This wouldn't be the first time Cody Rhodes brought The Viper back. At the end of 2023, The American Nightmare brought Orton back to be on his side in WarGames against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. If Cody has done it once, perhaps he'll do it again tonight. Solo and his stable best beware.

