Cody Rhodes' close friend to join him in WWE after quitting AEW? Analyzing the chances

Cody Rhodes has the power to bring individuals to WWE or shift their brands. He worked on getting Jey Uso to RAW; the rest is history. Similarly, a former AEW pro wrestler may soon go to the Stamford-based promotion.

QT Marshall has released a statement where he revealed that his time with AEW has come to an end. As per reports, he wanted to be on TV more as a wrestler rather than a backstage support. Furthermore, he wasn’t a massive fan of Tony Khan focusing more on matches and less on storylines and creative developments.

If QT comes over to WWE, he may not be able to achieve his goals. Titanland might be able to help him with more screen time as a manager, but it’s unlikely he’ll accomplish the same as a pro wrestler.

Expand Tweet

However, WWE can sign him with a backstage role initially. As time moves on, he might be able to move to the squared circle as a pro wrestler.

Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall are great friends in real life

It so happens that Marshall and Rhodes are good friends in real life.

In fact, QT Marshall credits The American Nightmare as his best friend and revealed Cody Rhodes's impact on his career.

"He’s the closest thing I have to a best friend. He’s somebody that really went above and beyond to open a door for me. He’ll be the first to tell you; he opened the door, I did all the work. Sometimes you need someone to open that door for you and he was willing to do it.”

Cody Rhodes was one of the first individuals who reacted to Marshall’s news of leaving AEW.

"Did the work - was essential in making so many memories for fans & has been so instrumental in helping countless wrestlers. A pros’ PRO. We almost became friends ha. I can’t wait to see what you do next! An OG and outstanding 'num 2' through his tenure. Congratulations QT on the run so far.”

Expand Tweet

If QT Marshall and Cody Rhodes reunite in WWE, pro wrestling fans are in for a treat with the impact the two forces can have!

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes