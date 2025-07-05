Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and 2 other WWE Superstars Seth Rollins is feuding with

Seth Rollins has been nigh unstoppable on RAW since joining forces with Paul Heyman, and adding Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to their ranks. The Visionary and his crew have undoubtedly become one of the top factions in WWE. With such backing, Rollins has been feuding with several superstars over the past few months.

The Architect has also clashed against anyone standing in his path on the main roster to climb to the pedestal of the men's division. That said, this listicle points at Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and two other superstars Mr. Money in the Bank is feuding with right now.

#4. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins share an incredible history as rivals ever since The American Nightmare made his massive return to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38. The two seemingly couldn't be in the same ring in WWE without having to throw some punches at each other.

That said, at WrestleMania 40, the duo decided to sweep their feud under the carpet and worked together as a team. They faced Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag match in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night One. It didn't stop there. Seth also helped Cody to defeat the OTC the following night to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

However, their rivalry was rekindled after The Visionary confronted the 40-year-old over his decision to join forces with The Rock on the February 24 episode of RAW. With Seth Rollins currently holding the Money in the Bank briefcase and Cody scheduled to face John Cena at SummerSlam for the title, it will be interesting to see what happens later on between the two in the coming days.

#3. CM Punk

Seth Rollins has been in a rivalry with CM Punk since the latter's return to WWE. Their feud has been going on for years now, and there seems to be no signs of it ending anytime soon.

At Night of Champions 2025, Mr. Money in the Bank cost The Second City Saint his title match against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Interestingly, the bout was billed as their last match against each other.

The following week on RAW, Punk brawled with Seth, and the latter managed to slip away through the crowd. However, while the simmering resentment is still burning within Punk, Triple H could schedule a blockbuster bout for the duo to clash against each other at SummerSlam.

#2. LA knight

LA Knight started his feud with Seth Rollins and his faction after he was attacked by the heel group on SmackDown. It didn't stop there, as their rivalry continued to intensify week after week. Interestingly, Knight cost both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker the King of the Ring Tournament, only to suffer the same fate as them. He finally got his match against Reed and was later written off WWE TV in light of the injuries he sustained after the match, when he was the target of a vicious attack by Breakker and Reed.

That said, Knight made his surprise return on the latest episode of RAW and attacked Seth. Later on that night, it was announced that they would face each other in a singles match at Saturday Night Main Event XL on July 12.

#1. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were once in the same faction called The Shield, alongside Dean Ambrose. However, Seth betrayed the group and joined The Authority, leading to the end of The Shield. That said, the OTC and The Visionary have been rivals since then.

At Royal Rumble 2025, Seth Rollins brutally attacked Roman Reigns after they were both eliminated. Weeks later, the OTC returned on RAW and ambushed Seth, returning the favor from the Royal Rumble.

Furthermore, in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41, The Visionary shocked the WWE Universe by taking Paul Heyman away from Roman. However, it didn't end there. The following week on the red brand, he joined forces with Bron Breakker and attacked Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

The much-awaited return of the OTC could intensify their rivalry, leading to a big clash at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam.

