Cody Rhodes to dethrone John Cena at SummerSlam, but immediately lose title to WWE icon? Exploring the possibility 

The WWE Universe will see Cody Rhodes and John Cena clashing in an Undisputed title match at SummerSlam 2025. On the most recent episode of SmackDown, the American Nightmare put Cena through a table and forced him to sign their SummerSlam contract.A stipulation has also been added, as Cena vs. Rhodes is now a Street Fight. Even though the Last Real Champion is still a few months away from his retirement tour, there are chances that Cody might dethrone him to regain the title.Amid this, new speculation arises about the Biggest Party of the Summer, which implies that Rhodes might dethrone Cena but immediately lose the title to Seth Rollins. The Visionary is presently not part of WWE television.At Saturday Night's Main Event, the Architect suffered a real-life injury while performing a springboard moonsault against LA Knight. In an interview, the former Shield member disclosed that he might be ready to get back in the ring by WrestleMania season next year. Additionally, Rollins stated that he will be out of WWE for an extended period.Some chatters believe Rollins' injury might not be as serious as the Stamford-based promotion is portraying it right now. Some even believe it was only done to pull a surprise Money in the Bank cash-in for the Revolutionary. If this is true, then SummerSlam 2025 could be the place where Seth might cash in his MITB briefcase.If Rhodes dethrones John Cena in the title bout, Seth Rollins might make his arrival and cash in the briefcase to win the gold. The Visionary already has a historic cash-in at WrestleMania 31 under his belt. Back then, he disrupted Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar to become the WWE Champion.It won't be a big surprise if he manages to pull off a second Heist of the Century, but this time at SummerSlam.Why will Seth Rollins not hesitate to ruin Cody Rhodes' moment at WWE SummerSlam 2025?Cody Rhodes is seeking vengeance against John Cena for his WrestleMania loss as Travis Scott aided the Cenation Leader to win the Undisputed title. All the momentum is on Cody's side, especially after the contract signing segment.Meanwhile, Rollins will not hesitate to ruin the American Nightmare's moment at the upcoming PLE even if he somehow beats Cena to win back the title. The RAW star already has a heated past with Rhodes.Rollins has hated Cody Rhodes on television since his comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment. The former AEW star even defeated Seth upon his long-awaited WWE return at WrestleMania 38.With all his hatred towards the 40-year-old star, Seth Rollins certainly wouldn't hesitate to cash in on him at SummerSlam 2025.