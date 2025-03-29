Cody Rhodes to face 'deja vu' due to massive backstage incident ahead of WrestleMania 41? Potential WWE angle explored

Cody Rhodes will face John Cena in a marquee match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, before he heads into Las Vegas, the 39-year-old might have to relive a nightmare, which could shake his momentum. The American Nightmare may face a deja vu situation on the upcoming episode of RAW where The Rock is rumored to return.

John Cena is not advertised for next week's episode of the red brand which will air from the O2 Arena in London. However, there is a high chance that The Final Boss could show up and confront Rhodes as he has a major role in the ongoing storyline. The 52-year-old might unleash an unhinged attack on the Undisputed WWE Champion, leaving the latter reeling.

The Rock could drag Cody Rhodes' body backstage to the parking lot and continue his assault, in a vicious display of brutality. The Final Boss could make Cody Rhodes bleed, similar to what he did to him during last year's WrestleMania buildup on RAW. This will not only remind The American Nightmare of the old scars but will also put him in emotional turmoil.

WWE is going all out to keep the Cena vs. Rhodes storyline red-hot heading into WrestleMania 41 as this is one of the biggest title matches. Therefore, The Rock pulling off such a move next week in The Cenation Leader's absence will add more layers to this storyline. It will also mark a new chapter in the rivalry between Cody and Rock, which is years in the making.

However, this is entirely a speculative angle! It remains to be seen whether The Great One makes a thunderous return on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Cody Rhodes to fall prey to The Rock's potential surprise at WrestleMania 41?

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Cody Rhodes is heading into the lion's den at WrestleMania 41. He not only has John Cena to worry about but also has The Rock to take care of. It is because the latter could exercise his authoritarian power and interfere in the Undisputed WWE Championship match.

There is a good possibility that Rhodes may fall prey to the Hollywood icon's shenanigans. In a shocking turn of events, The Final Boss could unravel a huge surprise during the title match. He could introduce a new member of his potential faction, leaving The American Nightmare shocked.

Rumors have been swirling that Drew McIntyre could be that very superstar. Regardless of whoever it is, the aforementioned star could invade the match and launch a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes. The Rock could turn the match into a No DQ to make the Undisputed WWE Champion suffer.

This could leave the entire arena stunned in somber silence with Rhodes being at a numbers disadvantage. However, this is entirely speculation and nothing can be said for sure. Only time will tell what WWE has in store.

