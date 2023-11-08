Cody Rhodes to not finish his story against Roman Reigns? Exploring what he can do instead to finish it

Cody Rhodes has been on a quest to finish his story since returning to WWE, but he could not do so at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns earlier this year. While many fans still hope a rematch between both men is in the works, The American Nightmare could target another superstar instead.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in WrestleMania 38 as one of the biggest wrestling stars today. He was then placed against Roman Reigns and planned to "finish the story." This meant capturing a World Championship in the company, something his father, Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, could not do. Cody fell short at The Show of Shows, but he can have another target, Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Championship and has defended the title against several superstars since winning it in May. Since Roman Reigns could be preoccupied with other matters in WrestleMania, Cody could finish his story by defeating The Visionary for the World Heavyweight title instead.

Seth and Cody have a long history together, which some could consider is not yet complete. Rhodes defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38, during the former's return, and the duo went on to clash a few more times.

The latest was inside Hell in a Cell, which Cody entered with a torn pec but still managed to bag the victory. In the following RAW episode, both men seemingly buried the hatchet, but Rollins came out to attack his rival and targeted his injury. The American Nightmare was absent for a few months to recover, and both men haven't fought each other since.

What does "finish the story" actually mean for Cody Rhodes?

The Usos and Solo Sikoa interfered in Cody and Roman's WrestleMania 39 match

Finishing the story has always been the main tagline for The American Nightmare since he returned, but as it turns out, this phrase could mean a lot of things to a lot of people.

While speaking with WrestleJoy in March 2023, Cody shared that for him, "finishing the story" could have many definitions. It could be winning the title, not winning it, how far he has come as a wrestler, and much more. He also shared that the phrase does not only apply to him, but it could be descriptive for other stars as well.

Did Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes tease a rematch in the future?

Cody has been teaming up with Jey Uso since the latter broke away from The Bloodline, and the duo have been busy dealing with The Judgment Day on RAW. However, on the season premiere episode of SmackDown, Cody had a tense staredown with Roman Reigns. This indicated that there's still unfinished business between the two. Maybe another WrestleMania main event?

It remains to be seen how Cody Rhodes will finish his story and who he will share the ring with once it happens.

